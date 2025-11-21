India sees highest increase in foodgrain production in last 10 years

New Delhi, Nov 21 India is witnessing the highest increase in foodgrain production in the last 10 years and from 251.54 million tonnes in 2015-16, production has risen by 106 million tonnes to reach 357.73 million tonnes in 2024-25, according to latest government data.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that rice production has also reached a record level of 1,501.84 lakh tonnes, which is 123.59 lakh tonnes higher than last year’s 1,378.25 lakh tonnes.

Wheat too has registered record growth, rising to 1,179.45 lakh tonnes, an increase of 46.53 lakh tonnes over last year’s 1,132.92 lakh tonnes.

Moong production has increased to 42.44 lakh tonnes, soybean to 152.68 lakh tonnes, and groundnut to 119.42 lakh tonnes.

Maize and ‘Shri Anna’ (millet) output are estimated at 434.09 lakh tonnes and 185.92 lakh tonnes, respectively, compared to 376.65 lakh tonnes and 175.72 lakh tonnes, respectively, last year, the minister informed.

“This reflects the rapid growth in the agriculture sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he stated.

Total oilseed output during 2024-25 is estimated at a record 429.89 lakh tonnes, which is 33.20 lakh tonnes higher than the 396.69 lakh tonnes produced in 2023-24.

The increase is driven by record groundnut and soybean output, estimated at 119.42 lakh tonnes and 152.68 lakh tonnes, respectively. This represent increases of 17.62 lakh tonnes and 22.06 lakh tonnes over last year’s 101.80 lakh tonnes and 130.62 lakh tonnes. Rapeseed and mustard output is estimated at 126.67 lakh tonnes.

Agriculture Minister also held discussions with senior officials regarding future strategies. He expressed confidence that the ‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’, launched under the leadership of PM Modi, will give strong momentum to increasing pulse production.

Chouhan added that the government’s various agricultural welfare programmes will continue to yield similar positive outcomes in foodgrain production. He highlighted the assurance of MSP procurement for tur, urad, chana and moong, noting that this significant initiative is benefitting large numbers of farmers across the country.

