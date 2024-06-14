India to auction about 62 coal blocks next week with no end-use restriction

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The Ministry of Coal, under the leadership of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, is set to launch the 10th round of commercial coal block auctions next week.

According to the press release, this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving energy independence by 2047 and promoting "Atma-Nirbharta" (self-reliance) in the coal sector.

The upcoming auction round is expected to offer approximately 62 coal blocks, with no restrictions on end use.

This move allows the allocattee to sell the coal produced from these blocks in the free market, fostering a competitive environment and ensuring better utilization of coal resources.

G Kishan Reddy emphasized the need for complete transparency and revenue maximization in this auction process.

The commercial coal block auction was initially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020, marking a paradigm shift in the coal sector. It moved from the restricted usage model to a commercial mining framework, thereby opening up the sector to private entities and encouraging competition, read the press release.

Over the course of the previous nine rounds, the Ministry of Coal successfully auctioned 107 coal blocks with a combined peak-rated capacity of 256 million tonnes (MT).

These efforts are pivotal in meeting the nation's growing energy demands and reducing dependence on coal imports.

Since the commencement of commercial coal mining, 11 coal blocks have been operationalized. The production from these commercial blocks has been steadily increasing, with 17.5 MT of coal produced in the last year alone.

This production surge is critical in ensuring a stable and sufficient coal supply for various industries across the country, thus contributing significantly to the national economy.

To further enhance the auction process, the Ministry of Coal has developed a comprehensive coal block portal integrated with the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan.

This portal provides detailed visibility of geographical features to potential bidders, facilitating an informed and transparent bidding process, read the release.

The PM Gatishakti initiative aims to boost logistics efficiency and support the seamless movement of goods, thereby improving overall economic productivity.

The new round of coal block auctions is anticipated to attract a wide range of bidders, including both established and emerging players in the energy sector.

The open market sales policy is expected to lead to more competitive pricing and better resource management.

Moreover, this initiative is a step towards realizing the government's commitment to achieving energy independence and reducing carbon emissions through efficient coal usage.

The Ministry of Coal's proactive approach in launching successive rounds of coal block auctions underscores its commitment to reforming the sector and enhancing its contribution to the nation's energy matrix.

With continued support and reforms, the coal sector is poised to play a crucial role in India's journey towards sustainable energy and economic growth.

