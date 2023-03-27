India Today features Dr Shagun Gupta among Top Emerging Indian Achievers, acknowledges her contribution

New Delhi [India], March 27 (/ATK): India's profound cosmetologist, permanent make-up & anti aging skin care expert, Dr Shagun Gupta has added another feather to her hat. The ace beauty expert doesn't need any introduction. Her revolutionary work in the field of permanent make-up & skincare has made her a nationwide sensation. Owing to her achievements in the field of beauty and cosmetics, India Today has featured her among the top emerging Indian achievers.

In the March edition of India Today magazine, Dr Shagun Gupta has been listed under the Top 8 Emerging Indian Achievers. Shagun has been placed along with other entrepreneurs like Prateek Kumar Bhowmick, author Monisha K Gumber, Smita Das Jain and other future makers of India.

The noted media house honoured Dr Gupta's impeccable career graph and even acknowledged her contribution to the field of Permanent Make-up, Beauty and Skin Care, Para Medicial micropigmetation Treatment, Anti Aging and what not. Dr Shagun has been named a 'micro-pigmentation, permanent makeup, paramedical permanent makeup expert and proficient entrepreneur, philanthropist.' Analysing her illustrious journey, the article mentioned, "She is known for her expertise in permanent makeup and specialises in beauty and skincare work for 25 years."

After featuring in the reputed media house, Shagun Gupta called it 'an encouraging step' in appreciating aspiring entrepreneurs. "I am thankful to India Today for recognising my work and honouring it. Sharing the list with some fine professionals proves the fact that I've done something good. I call this gesture an encouraging step, not only for me but for the other experts mentioned in the feature. This gives us a push to go further, and keep pushing the limits."

Dr Shagun Gupta's educational achievements were also got mentioned in the feature. The Changemaker Award recipient acquired her Master's degree and pursuing PhD in cell molecular biology (anti aging) from Madrid, Spain. To sharpen her skills, Gupta has mastered micro-pigments from Korea and techniques from Russia. Dr Gupta is also a proud owner of her academy Shagun Gupta Academy which aims to provide education to the underprivileged and generate employment opportunities in beauty.

