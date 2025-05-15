India will drive TDK's next phase of innovation, says CEO Noboru Saito

Tokyo [Japan], May 15 : Japanese electronics giant TDK Corporation is set to deepen its footprint in India with the launch of its sixth manufacturing facility, underscoring the company's strategic vision to align with India's rapid economic growth and evolving technology landscape.

Founded 90 years ago as the world's first producer of ferrite a magnetic material that revolutionized electronics TDK has grown into a comprehensive electronics component manufacturer.

Its technologies today power a vast range of products including smartphones, personal computers, industrial machines, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics.

TDK President and CEO Noboru Saito described the company's growth trajectory as akin to a tree firmly rooted in innovation, with ferrite as the core and various technologies and product branches growing outward. "From its origin as a venture built by a handful of innovative minds, TDK has continually evolved, driven by the spirit of transformation," said Saito.

Under its current mid-term management vision, TDK Transformation, the company is undergoing a major shift to align with global technological trends. A key pillar of this transformation is the creation of what TDK calls the "AI Ecosystem." This vision focuses on integrating artificial intelligence across industries, enabling breakthroughs in data processing speed, capacity, and energy efficiency.

"As AI applications expand, the need for faster, high-capacity, and energy-efficient data transmission will grow," explained Saito. "Optical communication will be essential in replacing conventional electrical methods, and innovations like the 'Spin Photo Detector' will play a critical role in this transformation."

To support innovation and long-term growth, TDK established TDK Ventures in India with the goal of identifying and collaborating with promising startups. This move is aimed at strengthening research and development and investing in emerging technologies. "Ninety years ago, TDK itself was a venture. We must never forget that spirit," Saito remarked, highlighting the importance of agility and innovation in navigating societal and industrial changes.

TDK first entered the Indian market in 2008, producing electronic components. The upcoming sixth factory is a significant milestone in its Indian journey and reflects the company's confidence in India's potential as a hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation.

"As India continues its remarkable growth, TDK is committed to contributing to its development by introducing cutting-edge technologies and supporting local innovation," added Saito.

With its legacy of magnetic technology and a bold vision for the future, TDK is poised to shape the next era of global electronicsrooted in tradition, branching into the future.

