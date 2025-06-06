Indian Business Excellence Award– 2025 by Corporate Connect

New Delhi [India], June 6:The Corporate Connect Global Magazine, known for supporting and empowering innovative entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders, is proud to announce the “Indian Business Excellence Award– 2025”. This prestigious recognition honours outstanding individuals and enterprises worldwide, celebrating excellence and accomplishments across diverse industries.

Corporate Connect always strives to promote and share stories of innovative and passionate entrepreneurs and corporations who are overcoming startup obstacles on their way to success. This award list represents excellence across the entire business landscape. The awards recognise individuals, teams, and organisations that have presented solutions – driving innovation, improving performance and setting new industry standards.

All the winners of the “Indian Business Excellence Award” are a testament to the power of determination, innovation, and hard work. All these honourees are resolving real-world challenges and shaping the future with technology and purpose. Together, let's celebrate all people and organisations shaping the future of the business world.

Wayvida

Gireesh Neyyar (Founder & CEO )

Impact Recognition: India's Most Promising Entrepreneurial Education Platform 2024-25

WAYVIDA is an AI-Powered Online Teaching and Learning platform that brings B2B and B2C marketers together. Wayvida is redefining the Future of Education with its Smart AI Agents. Powered by advanced AI, Wayvida brings together everything educators need – Automated Course & Test Creation, Seamless Live Classes, Recorded Sessions, Assessments, Community Engagement, Sales and Marketing Tools, and more. Wayvida's AI agents are crafted to deliver truly personalized Teaching and Learning experiences combining AI and User-Friendly Design, helping educators save time and effort, while maximizing impact.

CCI Group

Yash Sharma (Executive Director)

Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded Integrated Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions Provider 2025

CCI Group is India's integrated logistics solutions provider with over 48 years of industry experience. The company serves clients across industries including Oil and Gas, Food and Pharma, Automotive and Engineering, Chemicals, FMCG and Retail, offering end-to-end tailored solutions across the supply chain including Warehousing, Transportation, Customs Clearance & International Freight Forwarding.

Centre for Hearing®

C/O Anand Hearing Care

Anup Singh Anand (Executive Director)

India's Most Trusted Hearing Care Specialists – 2025

Centre for Hearing® is a leading chain of audiology and hearing care clinics in India, dedicated to improving lives through expert diagnosis and personalized treatment. Led by Executive Director Anup Singh Anand, our skilled team offers hearing tests, hearing aid fittings, cochlear implants, and speech therapy. We combine advanced technology with trusted international brands to deliver effective, empathetic care. With decades of experience and a patient-first approach, we help individuals reconnect with the world around them.

Structure & Highway Engineering Consultants

Preetibala Rajput (Managing Director)

Best Engineering Consultancy for Roads & Highways 2025

Led by Preetibala Rajput, Managing Director of the company, Structure & Highway Engineering Consultants is a leading engineering consultancy firm, specialising in Bridge and Highway. The company offers high-quality services and solutions, establishing itself as a trusted partner for infrastructure projects.

Magnus Pharma Pvt Ltd

Sudhir Prakash Maskey (Managing Director)

Excellence in Pharmaceutical Innovation – 2025

Nepal's leading pharmaceutical company, Magnus Pharma Pvt Ltd, is recognised for its high-quality products and services. Since its inception, the company has been focused on adapting to the evolving needs of society and contributing to the overall health and well-being of people across the country and beyond. Magnus Pharma is committed to meeting the most stringent regulatory norms, and its certification by WHO GMP underscores the company's commitment to creating a positive impact in society.

Sarv Webs Private Limited

Ramesh Choudhary, Founder

Best AI for Customer Experience 2025

Sarv.com is a tech pioneer in the field of AI-powered UCaaS communication, revolutionizing how businesses of all sizes can deliver a better customer experience. Under the guidance of its founder, Ramesh Choudhary, Sarv is thriving in providing and managing solutions for government and private bodies. With over 72000 clients, Sarv continues to shape the future of business and customer communication with scalable, secure, & AI-driven solutions.

Nidhi Perception Pty Ltd

Ms.Nidhi (CEO & FOUNDER), Mr. Bhargav (MD & CO- FOUNDER)

Excellence in Integrating Logic, Emotion & Practical Wellness 2025

Nidhi Perception Pty Ltd is a visionary company that seamlessly blends logic, emotion, and holistic wellness to redefine early childhood development. Renowned for its innovative and compassionate approach, we specialize in nurturing the potential of Children, Youth and Adults who face unique behavioral and developmental challenges. Our dedicated team crafts personalized strategies, offering expert support and insightful guidance to children, educators, and families alike.

At Nidhi Perception, we believe in fostering a nurturing environment where everyone who involves with Nidhi Perception in relate to Counselling / Therapies journey is celebrated, empowering young minds to thrive with confidence, resilience, and joy.

Inspeks Coating

SS Ananthkumar (CEO)

Impact Recognition: India's Most Trusted NACE / AMPP Certified Coating Inspection Services Provider 2025

Inspeks Coating is India's most trusted NACE/AMPP-certified coating inspection services provider. Under CEO SS Ananthkumar's guidance, SS Ananthkumar is Certified Inspector & Expertise in this field. The company protects infrastructure, inspects coating applications, and mitigates future risks. At Inspeks Coating, all the inspectors are NACE certified and come up with expert knowledge attained through various training.

Vanguard Tech Services LLC, OMAN

Rajasekar V – General Manager

Impact Recognition: Globally Renowned IT Consulting Firm To Follow 2025

A widely renowned IT consulting company, Vanguard Tech Services helps businesses navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. Led by General Manager Rajasekar V, the company is committed to delivering innovation and growth to the clients. It supports organisations across industries, including finance, energy, logistics, healthcare and government with end-to-end solutions.

SRINIVASA POWER SOLUTION

Sunil Gupta – Founder

Excellence in Sports Lighting Design & Implementation – 2025

Driven by innovation and led by visionary Sunil Gupta, Srinivasa Power Solutions is transforming India's infrastructure through cutting-edge electrical and civil contracting. From lighting up stadiums to building lasting structures, we deliver excellence that stands the test of time.

Tagline: “Where Power Meets Precision.”

Albatross Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Sajal Podar – CEO

Best Software Solutions Provider 2025

A top software solutions company, Albatross Software Services Pvt. Ltd., is known for its innovation and customised solutions. The company actively delivers notable results and supports businesses to thrive in competitive marketing, supported by a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to quality.

Essentia Hotels & Resorts (A Unit of Aaverina Hospitality Pvt Ltd)

Mohammed Parvez (Co-Founder & CEO)

The Most Acclaimed Hotel Brand Redefining Hospitality 2025

The Essentia Hotels & Resorts, an excellent hospitality brand launched by Aaverina Hospitality Pvt Ltd, offers a varied range of hotels and resorts across the country. Led by Mohammed Parvez, the company strives to provide premium accommodations, exceptional dining, and other personalised service

IAVERSE

Shantanu Barai – Director

The Most Transformative Digital Twin Innovation Award 2025

A pioneering Digital Twin Service Provider, IAVerse leverages immersive technologies to drive digital transformation across industries. Led by the visionary Shantanu Barai, the company delivers tailored solutions and enables organisations to enhance operational efficiency, deliver immersive learning experiences and create interactive product showcases, driving growth and innovation.

Watch Your Health

Ratheesh Nair (Founder & MD)

Best AI in Healthcare Technology–2025

Watch Your Health, a pioneering healthcare technology company, harnesses the power of AI to enhance customer experiences while actively promoting better health outcomes. Led by Ratheesh Nair, the company is recognized for its commitment to innovation, delivering advanced AI-driven solutions that personalize care, improve engagement, and elevate the overall journey.

Bake Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Drishti Kharbanda & Vaibhav Mahajan (Co-Founders)

Global Icon Award for Beauty Innovation—2025

A renowned beauty brand, Bake Cosmetics delivers exceptional beauty products, earning recognition for its commitment to excellence. Co-founded and led by Drishti Kharbanda and Vaibhav Mahajan, the company strives to empower individuals so they express themselves through beauty. Bake Cosmetics combines science-baked foundations with active ingredients to provide amazing skincare results.

Navicom Synergies Private Limited

Srijit Upadhyay (CEO), Pooja Upadhyay (MD)

Most Promising Enterprise (Aerospace & Defence) 2025

Navicom Synergies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading tech company in India's defence and aerospace realm, mostly related to unmanned systems. It is the brainchild of a visionary duo, Srijit Upadhyay and Pooja Upadhyay, focused on transforming the future of navigation and guidance in defence technology. The company always strives to deliver top-notch technologies at the most competitive market cost.

