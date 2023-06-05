Indian customers are more motivated towards sustainable lifestyle choices in the post-pandemic era, confirms Paaduks

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: Indian consumers have demonstrated a notable shift towards sustainable living in the aftermath of the global pandemic. Paaduks, an innovative vegan footwear brand, has emerged as a pioneer in this movement, substantiating this trend through recent accomplishments. With a focus on environmental conservation, Paaduks has successfully recycled and upcycled over 1.5 million kilograms of used tires in the past year. Now, with an ambitious target of 2 million kilograms set for this year, the brand aims to further its tire recycling efforts to reduce environmental impact. As a result of these initiatives, Paaduks has prevented the release of approximately 3.3 million kilograms of CO2 emissions that would have otherwise occurred through tire incineration.

Paaduks sets itself apart with its unwavering commitment to creativity, sustainability, and the ability to create footwear that truly reflects these values. By promoting ethical fashion choices, the brand empowers its customers to embrace a sense of style while also making mindful decisions. In an industry where sustainable products are often perceived as expensive, Paaduks stands out by offering accessible and affordable options. This dedication to both the planet and affordability has been instrumental in driving the brand's revenue and making a positive impact in the market.

With a loyal customer base of 100,000 individuals, Paaduks has played a pivotal role in advocating for an environmentally conscious way of life. Amit Jain, the Director of Paaduks, reaffirmed the brand's commitment to adopting a circular economy approach that emphasizes recycling and upcycling. Amit Jain emphasized the evolving mindset of Indian consumers, revealing that an impressive 44 per cent now prioritize sustainability as one of their top five criteria when making lifestyle purchases.

In response to this shifting paradigm, Paaduks is determined to recycle more than 2 million kilograms of old tires this year by introducing a diverse range of footwear categories and incorporating innovative technologies. These initiatives position Paaduks as trailblazers within the Indian market, spearheading the movement toward a more sustainable future.

One of the customers said, "I am absolutely thrilled with my Paaduks footwear! Not only are they stylish and comfortable, but knowing that they are made from recycled materials and contribute to minimizing environmental impact makes me feel even better about my purchase. Paaduks has truly set a new standard for eco-friendly fashion."

In order to realize its ambitious objectives, Paaduks intends to broaden its reach through strategic collaborations with over 20 e-commerce platforms. The brand takes immense pride in its commitment to supporting local artisans, whose exceptional craftsmanship brings their artistry to life through meticulously handcrafted designs. By partnering with these talented artisans, Paaduks not only offers them a means to sustain their livelihood but also presents their remarkable artistry to the world through a collection of footwear that exudes a delightful blend of style, sophistication, and eco-friendliness.

Paaduks has experienced remarkable growth, achieving an astounding 151 per cent surge in revenue throughout the fiscal year 2022-23. Harnessing this momentum, the brand is determined to fortify its product portfolio and introduce fresh offerings within the footwear segment. Furthermore, Paaduks envisions expanding its selection of lifestyle products in the coming year, with a primary objective of fostering greater awareness about pressing environmental concerns.

"I can't say enough good things about Paaduks! Their commitment to sustainability is truly commendable. I've been a loyal customer for years, and I'm always impressed by the high quality and unique designs they offer. Paaduks is a brand that not only cares about fashion but also about making a positive difference in the world. I highly recommend them to anyone looking for stylish and eco-conscious footwear." said another customer.

As the post-pandemic era unfolds, Indian consumers have wholeheartedly embraced sustainability, and Paaduks is well-positioned to harness this growing trend. With a relentless pursuit of innovation and an unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future, Paaduks sets its sights on an extraordinary ten-fold surge in revenue for the upcoming year.

For more information about Paaduks and to explore their range of eco-conscious footwear, please visit their website at https://paaduks.com.

