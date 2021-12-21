Indian Foodstuff Company makes India proud by winning Quality Endorsement Award from ESQR Switzerland

One of the leading flour mills based out of Kottayam in Kerala, South India, Diamond Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd (DRFM), has been awarded the prestigious European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) award at a ceremony held in Dubai, endorsing the company's focus on quality across its food products and processes.

Speaking on this occasion, the DRFM officials said the ESQR award is another feather on the company's cap, adding to the long list of awards and certifications it has received since it began its operations in 1989.

"We are pleased to be receiving this award and we consider this as a milestone achievement for us. Being in the food processing industry, we have been relentless in our pursuit of quality and safety, with utmost commitment to our customers and the community at large. The ESQR award is a recognition and a testimony to our commitment in this regard," said T. K Ameer Aly, Managing Director, DRFM.

The award was conferred on the company at the ESQR convention held in Dubai on December 11, 2021. Along with Aly, the award was jointly received by A. MuthuBeevy, Director, DRFM.

The ESQR, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, promotes quality awareness globally and recognises good business practices, apart from technological innovation.

T.K Ameer Aly said "DRFM weekly exports about 10 containers of products including Atta, Maida and Sooji to UAE through Falcon Global and Jaleel Trading. Also, about Five containers in a week to Qatar through Fineway and Heritage. The products are largely catered to star hotels, restaurants and bakeries across the Middle East. Diamond Roller Flour Mills is planning to set up their manufacturing unit in the UAE in the near future".

They are planning to build on its strength and will soon be adding one more wheat milling line at its plant equipped with the latest European roller mill to enhance the production capacity of premium wheat products. The company is also looking at foraying into ready-to-eat products.

"The award further encourages us to reinforce our dedication to ensure that our products are of high quality, hygienic and healthy. As a consumer and community-focused entity, DRFM has strictly followed food safety norms as mandated by the Government of India, as well as by global quality regulators. Our success in both the domestic and export markets have been a direct result of this commitment," said A. Muthu Beevy.

"We always make sure that our products reach our customers fresh. Apart from Kerala, we also supply to the border districts of Tamil Nadu, while our Diamonds brand wheat flour products are highly accepted in the Middle East markets," said EK Shajahan, General Manager, DRFM.

DRFM is one of the leading wheat processing units in India producing premium quality wheat products, Maida, Sooji, R-Atta, Chakki Atta and fine bran at its state-of-the-art processing plant. The company's plant is the only one in India that has installed the entire equipment imported from world-renowned milling machinery manufacturer, Buhler AG, Switzerland.

At DRFM, end-to-end hygiene is ensured from handling raw materials, processing, storage to packing and delivery. One of the unique features of DRFM isits steel grain storage silos, which is rare among Indian mills.

To ensure quality of wheat, DRFM has installed a Sortex system in the milling line, while an in-house lab, overseen by experts and equipped with modern instruments and technology, monitor quality regularly.

Alyis into this foodstuff business for nearly 50 years and he has been operating Diamond Roller Flour Mills for the past 32 years. The mill's new high-tech machinery from Switzerland is mobile enabled making it operational even by remote access.

Diamond Roller Flour Mills continuously improve food safety requirements through the FSS certification 22000 (ISO 22000 and ISO 22002) by DNV Business Assurance, Netherlands, a rare achievement among roller flour mills in India.

DRFM is Star Export House recognised by the Government of India and has bagged many national awards, including National Productivity Council of India Productivity Award (Food Processing Industries for 2004-2005 & 2005-2006) and Best Productivity performance in India- Cereal (Flour Milling- Processing Industries)

Other awards include Government of Kerala's, Department of Factories and Boilers Safety Award 2010, KSIDC Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award 2011and Excellence Award 2014 & 2015.

DRFM also received the International Arch of Europe Quality Excellence Award in 2015 and World Quality Commitment International Award in 2019.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor