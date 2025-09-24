Indian Institution pioneering in Research and Excellence in 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the recipients of the India Research Excellence - Citation Awards 2025. Nine researchers and 11 institutions received this year's awards for their pioneering contributions to research.

An expert panel at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) selected the award recipients using a methodology that combines quantitative bibliometric analysis, including metrics such as highly cited papers, and qualitative review based on data from the Web of Science Core Collection and InCites Benchmarking & Analytics. The 2025 Citation Awards include publication output from 2019 to 2024, while the Lifetime Achievement Award considers a longer period, from 1980 onwards.

Anamika Chourasia, Senior Director, Academia & Government, South Asia Pacific, Clarivate, said: " This year marks a significant milestonethe 10th edition of the Clarivate India Research Excellence Citation Awards, which Clarivate has proudly hosted biennially since 2004 to honor pioneering contributions to research. India's rise to the 4th position in global research output in 2024[1], with notable gains in impact and international collaboration, reflects a decade of remarkable progress. At Clarivate, we are privileged to be a trusted partner in this journey, advancing discovery through transformative intelligence and responsible AI. It is with immense pride that we celebrate the achievements of the Indian research community."

Individual recipients of the India Research Excellence - Citation Awards 2025 are:

-Prof. Rajesh Dikshit, Lifetime Achievement

-Dr. Chandra Sekhar Tiwary, Young Researcher

-Prof. Sushmee Badhulika, Women in Research

-Dr. Khalid Raza, Research Excellence in Interdisciplinary Sciences

- Prof. Nawal Kishore Dubey, Research Excellence in Agricultural Sciences

-Dr. Navneet Khanna, Research Excellence in Engineering and Technology

-Dr. Prashant Mathur, Research Excellence in Medical and Health Sciences

-Prof. Tapas Kumar Maji, Research Excellence in Natural Sciences

-Dr. Gagan Deep Sharma, Research Excellence in Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities

Institutional recipients of the India Research Excellence - Citation Awards 2025 are:

-Banaras Hindu University, Research Excellence in Agricultural Sciences

-Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Research Excellence in Engineering and Technology

-Tata Memorial Centre, Research Excellence in Medical and Health Sciences

-Jamia Millia Islamia, Research Excellence in Natural Sciences

-Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Research Excellence in Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities

-Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Central University

-Panjab University, State University

-Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Deemed or Private University

-Manipal Institute of Technology, College

-Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Research Excellence in Citation Topic: Power Systems & Electric Vehicles

-All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, Institution less than 15 Years old

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor, Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani Campuses (Pilani | Dubai | Goa | Hyderabad | Mumbai), said: "We see this recognition by Clarivate as a validation of the thriving research ecosystem at BITS Pilani. It is a reflection of the passion and perseverance of our faculty, scholars, and students in producing work of global impact. For us, research excellence goes beyond generating knowledge to creating innovations that address real-world challenges for industry and society."

Prof. Rajesh Dikshit, Director, Centre for Cancer Epidemiology (CCE), Advanced Centre for Treatment Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) - Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), said: "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Clarivate. This award is not only a personal milestone but also reflects the decades of collaborative research and commitment at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. Our work in cancer epidemiology, from surveillance and registries to studies on genetic and lifestyle risks, has always aimed to advance public health in India. I accept this honour on behalf of my colleagues and collaborators who have made this journey in cancer research meaningful."

Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, said: "Banaras Hindu University has significantly contributed to Agricultural Sciences over the years. Our Institute of Agricultural Sciences focuses on teaching, research, and extension activities that benefit farming communities in eastern UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. We have developed high-yielding crop varieties, including wheat, rice, barley, and lentils, alongside three popular gladiolus varieties. Notably improved rice varieties include HUR 917 and Malviya Manila Sinchit Dhan-1, while our wheat and mung bean varieties, such as HUW 234 and Malaviya Jankalyani, also stand out. The Clarivate India Research Excellence - Citation Awards 2025 underscores our commitment to agricultural innovation, reflecting the hard work of our faculty and students. This recognition reinforces our dedication to advancing research that supports farmers and society."

