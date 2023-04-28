Indian ports going to compete with best ports in world: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said Indian ports are going to compete with the best of the best ports of the world.

The ports, shipping and waterways ministry, in the last nine years, have taken so many initiatives and particularly when the minister has decided to modernise the entire port operation system under the flagship programme of Sagarmala.

Indian ports have become one of the most competent systems in the entire globe, said Sonowal while speaking at the second edition of FICCI's Port Infrastructure Conclave.

The minister highlighted that 2022-23 (FY23) saw India's major ports reach unprecedented heights, setting new records across various key performance indicators. Sonowal noted that major ports collectively handled a record-breaking 795 million tonne of cargo, registering a 10.4 per cent growth over the previous year.

Furthermore, they achieved the highest-ever output per day of 17,239 tonne, marking a 6 per cent increase compared to the last year. Another significant accomplishment was the best-ever operating ratio of 48.54 per cent.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) set a new benchmark by handling over 6 million TEUs, reflecting the highest container throughput. Lastly, the major ports recorded their highest-ever number of vessels handled, reaching a total of 21,846 vessels in the year.

Further, the minister noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian shipping industry has witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of ships, gross tonnage, and seafarers employed.

The fleet of ships sailing under the Indian flag has expanded from 1,205 in 2014 to 1,526 by 2023, showcasing the country's commitment to strengthening its maritime presence, according to the minister.

This growth has been accomped by a significant rise in gross tonnage, increasing from 10.3 million in 2014 to 13.7 million in 2023, reflecting the enhanced capacity and scale of operations. Furthermore, the number of Indian seafarers has grown from 1,17,090 in 2014 to a remarkable 2,50,071 in 2022, registering an increase of almost 114 per cent in just nine years.

Sonowal emphasised that these historic achievements underscore India's dedication to developing and modernising its port infrastructure to boost trade and support economic growth.

The minister also discussed India's progress in modern port infrastructure and outlined future plans for the maritime sector. He pointed out, "Ninety-five per cent of India's trading by volume and 70 per cent by value is done through maritime transportation. For smooth and efficient trading, the most-modern and advanced port infrastructure is of paramount importance."

Sonowal also emphasised the importance of incorporating technology into port operations, stating that "smart ports are the future, and we are already making significant strides towards this goal". By leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence, India aims to optimise port operations and boost efficiency.

The minister alluded to recent digital initiatives such as the National Logistic Portal (LP)-Marine and Sagar-Setu app, which is geared towards bringing all stakeholders onto a single platform, reducing logistical costs and time, and improving overall efficiency. Additionally, major ports are embracing automation, with the installation of gate automation, enterprise business solutions and container scanners.

Lastly, Sonowal revealed that major ports are under development to become hydrogen hubs for handling, storage, and transportation of green hydrogen. Deendayal, Paradip, and V O Chidambaranar ports have already begun developing the necessary infrastructure for hydrogen bunkering, he said.

Minister Sonowal also launched the FICCI-CRISIL Knowledge Paper on 'Smart, Safe & Sustainable Ports'. The knowledge paper delves into the key elements that contribute to the creation of smart, safe, and sustainable ports. It offers a comprehensive overview of the latest technological advancements, operational best practices, and sustainability initiatives that port operators can adopt to optimise port efficiency and minimise environmental impact.

In his welcome address, Dhruv Kotak, Chairman for Ports and Shipping, FICCI Committee for Transport Infrastructure, lauded the government for its commitment to sustainability and green port initiatives. Kotak noted that the green port policy aims to transform the port ecosystem by focusing on emission management across scope one, scope two, and scope three emissions.

