Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) To Underline the Pressing Need For Innovative Educational Programs at The UNWTO General Assembly

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 17: Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), one of the most preeminent hospitality education institutions in the country, takes immense pride in announcing that Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Indian School of Hospitality, has been selected as the keynote speaker for the upcoming UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) General Assembly. He shall address the audience on 'Education, Investing in the Future' and moderate a panel discussion on the same topic.

Vasudeva, a highly accomplished figure in the hospitality domain, will address this prestigious gathering in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 19 and discuss the exciting opportunities that come with investing in education in the ever-evolving tourism industry.

In addition, he will shed light on innovative educational programs that not only impart knowledge but also foster creativity and sustainability.

Addressing the gathering, Vasudeva will further emphasise the significance of education in fostering the next generation of hospitality leaders and change agents. The UNWTO General Assembly is an esteemed event held every two years that draws top representatives from the organisation's member states and eminent figures from the global tourism sector.

The assembly is highly recognised for its ability to foster extensive discussions, knowledge sharing, and the formulation of strategies that promote sustainable tourism development across the globe.

In this regard, Kunal Vasudeva's keynote address will significantly contribute to the ongoing discussions.

Sharing his delight on the occasion, Kunal Vasudeva said,"I am deeply honoured to have been chosen as the keynote speaker for the UNWTO General Assembly. In an ever-changing sector, innovative educational programs are vital for sustainable growth. I aim to inspire change and highlight the crucial role of education in nurturing the next generation of hospitality leaders and innovators. This momentous occasion is a testament to ISH's commitment to delivering excellent hospitality education and creating a lasting impact on the industry,''

ISH is part of Sommet Education's global network of 18 campuses nestled across eight countries. The institution is highly acknowledged for delivering exceptional hospitality education and has immensely contributed to the industry's growth. The institution's commitment to excellence has made it a preferred choice for students who aspire to have a rewarding career in the global hospitality industry.

Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) is an institution of higher education focused on reimagining hospitality education for today's generation and tomorrow's businesses. ISH is a part of Sommet Education's global network of 18 campuses across 8 countries. The ISH philosophy is to impart lifelong skills to students to help them succeed as leaders of tomorrow - giving them the tools they need to shape one of the biggest industries worldwide.

At its ultra-modern campus in Gurugram (Delhi NCR), ISH offers an International degree as well as diploma and certificate programs in Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Their undergraduate culinary program is offered with the expertise, know-how and industry recognition of the global Ecole Ducasse brand, and their hospitality management program is offered in alliance with Les Roches, one of the world's leading hospitality business schools.

Sommet Education is the world's leader in hospitality management education. Its global network of prestigious institutions comprises Swiss originated hospitality business schools Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches, together with culinary and pastry arts school Ecole Ducasse. In 2021, Sommet Education acquired South African Education leader Invictus Education and Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) with a campus in Gurugram (Delhi NCR).

These institutions offer 400 undergraduate, graduate and technical training programs to 9,000 students from 100 different nationalities and 10,000 learners. Teaching is offered across four continents on 18 campuses, as well as through state-of-the-art remote learning platforms. Between them, the schools have a network of 60,000 influential alumni in hospitality and beyond.

Sommet Education is the only education group with two in the Top 5 globally-ranked institutions for hospitality education and by employer reputation (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023).

Website: www.sommet-education.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor