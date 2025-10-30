India’s 45-day wedding season to generate Rs 6.5 lakh crore, create 1 crore part-time jobs: Report

New Delhi, Oct 30 India's 45-day wedding season, starting November 1, is projected to generate an unprecedented Rs 6.5 lakh crore from an estimated 46 lakh weddings, a report said on Thursday.

Delhi is expected to contribute Rs 1.8 lakh crore from 4.8 lakh weddings, according to the study by the CAIT Research and Trade Development Society (CRTDS).

The research arm of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the study in 75 cities revealed that spending per wedding increased, despite a nearly unchanged wedding count from the previous year.

CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP, Praveen Khandelwal, said that the rise reflects higher disposable incomes, inflation in precious metals, and rising consumer confidence after a record-breaking festive season.

In 2024, 48 lakh weddings were held at a cost of Rs 5.90 lakh crore, compared to 38 lakh weddings at Rs 4.74 lakh crore in 2023.

The study highlights a strong shift toward Swadeshi products, with over 70 per cent of wedding-related purchases now being Indian-made -- including apparel, jewellery, decor, utensils, and catering items.

CAIT’s “Vocal for Local Weddings” campaign has substantially reduced the presence of imported goods such as Chinese lighting, artificial decor, and gift accessories, the report said.

Traditional artisans, jewellers, and textile producers are witnessing a surge in orders, symbolising the strength of India’s local manufacturing and craftsmanship, it added.

Khandelwal said that this wedding season could generate over 1 crore temporary and part-time jobs, directly benefiting decorators, caterers, florists, artists, transporters, and hospitality staff.

MSMEs in textiles, jewellery, handicrafts, packaging, and logistics will gain substantial seasonal momentum, he added.

The report estimated that the wedding season will contribute approximately Rs 75,000 crore to government tax revenues.

CAIT's sectoral estimate said that jewellery will be the largest contributor to economic activity during wedding season with a 15 per cent contribution, while apparel and sarees contribute 10 per cent.

