India's answer to lithium-ion battery explosions: Firefite Lithex 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: EV battery explosions making the headlines these days and safety about the electric vehicles has become a major concern with EV Manufacturers and prospective buyers. This year, many EV fires were reported especially the major fire breakout burning 3 electric vehicles in the parking lot. Several other EV fire incidents since last year and reported death cases have forced EV Manufacturers to take effective measures towards these safety issues. The government is enforcing the provision of Safety Mechanism, usage of Fire Protection products, change in testing standards for batteries, battery management and cells, due to growing concerns about safety issues as a result of previous fire occurrences.This has raised a serious concern about the Survival of the Lithium-Ion Battery Industry. The fire incidents that occurred served as a cautionary tale for the sector to be organised. In light of this serious warning, BHARATI FIRE ENGINEERS, a Mumbai-based 50-year-old Fire Expert has come up with its latest stunning innovation called Firefite Lithex, which is all set to revolutionise the meaning of 'Battery Fire Safety'.

FIREFITE LITHEX EXTINGUISHER is ISI-marked and made specifically to put out battery fires. It employs a brand-new, ground-breaking technology in collaboration with AVD, UK called aqueous vermiculite dispersion (AVD), a fire extinguishing solution that uses both fixed and mobile delivery methods to successfully put out lithium-ion battery fires.

It is safe to use on all electrical devices and has a strong, demonstrated effect on lithium-ion battery fires. It effectively puts out fires caused by flammable metals while also being environmentally friendly because it is formed of natural minerals.

Under the Progressive MAKE IN INDIA policy, BHARATI FIRE ENGINEERS is manufacturing the Product in INDIA after a UK-based corporation patented it. To know more about the product visit: http://bharatifire.com/Firefite_LithEx.php.

Here's the Video that proves successful demos of extinguishing battery fires using FIREFITE LITHEX.

ABOUT BHARATI FIRE ENGINEERS

Bharati Fire Engineers, founded in 1972, is celebrating its 50 years of service in the fire and safety industry. Currentlyin its third generation in this industry, it is also the first company to receive ISO certification and produces more than 1,00,000 extinguishers monthly. With an in-house R&D Facility, the company is currently in partnerships with international innovators to provide specialised technologies. To know more about Bharati Fire Engineers, click on the Link.

Contact:

Manager FireFite - Lithex

Nirmalraj Showry

+91 8591998713

sales@bharatifire.com

