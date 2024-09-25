India's Container Handling Capacity Set for a Twofold Increase in Five Years: Sonowal

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, presented an extensive overview of the significant milestones achieved by the Ministry during the first 100 days.

The Press conference was aimed at showcasing the Ministry's contributions toward transforming India's maritime sector and aligning with the vision of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amritkaal Vision 2047.

Sonowal commenced his address by acknowledging the unwavering guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose vision of 'Ports for Prosperity and Ports for Progress' has become the cornerstone of India's maritime transformation.

He highlighted that PM Modi's focus on holistic development and his mantra of 'Transformation through Transportation' are leading to a complete overhaul of India's maritime landscape.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's focus on holistic development and his mantra of 'Transformation through Transportation' are creating a paradigm shift in India's maritime sector. This Government's commitment to strengthening maritime infrastructure is paving the way for unprecedented economic growth and generating significant employment opportunities across the country. Waterways are becoming the new highways of India." he added

Sonowal further elaborated on the major initiatives taken by the Ministry under the guidance of PM Modi, highlighting that these are geared toward enhancing port infrastructure, improving ease of doing business, promoting sustainability, and creating employment opportunities.

"After 25 years since the establishment of Kamarajar Port, the addition of Vadhvan Port marks a significant milestone in India's maritime journey, alongside the recent notification of Galathea Bay as a major port. In the next five years, MoPSW projects container handling to reach an impressive 40 million TEUs, creating 2 million job opportunities across the country. JNPA alone will scale up its handling capacity from the current 6.6 million TEUs to 10 million."he said

"Recognizing the strategic importance of shipbuilding and ship repair, the Ministry is developing dedicated clusters in Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat. We are also allocating more than 3,900 acres in Kandla and VOC Port for the development of hydrogen manufacturing hubs, positioning India as a leader in clean energy" Union Minister added

Sonowal said that Additionally, we are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming 'Sagarmanthan: The Great Ocean Conference,' which will be held in Mumbai this November, further emphasizing focus on ocean sustainability and blue economy growth."

The Union Minister presented the Ministry's accomplishments, focusing on flagship projects that will enhance India's maritime capabilities and contribute to overall sector development.

He underscored the foundation of Vadhvan Port, India's first major port project of the 21st century, poised to become one of the largest all-weather deep-water ports with a capacity of 298 MMTPA.

This mega port is expected to create 1.2 million employment opportunities and place an Indian port among the top 10 container ports globally, significantly improving international shipping connectivity and reducing transit times and costs" he added

Another key project highlighted was the Tuticorin International Container Terminal on the East Coast, which will serve as a major transshipment hub, saving up to USD 200 per container and providing an estimated annual foreign exchange savings of USD 4 million.

The Ease of Doing Business Initiatives introduced several reforms, including the establishment of the Indian Maritime Centre (IMC) to foster policy and operational synergy, the Indian International Maritime Dispute Resolution Centre (IIMDRC) to streamline maritime dispute resolutions, and the Sagar Aankalan Guidelines to benchmark port performance, enhancing global competitiveness. Additionally, the commencement of operations at Cochin Shipyard's International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), equipped with state-of-the-art ship lifts and workstations, positions India as a global leader in the ship repair market.

The Ministry also successfully executed a landmark Deendayal Port Encroachment Drive, reclaiming 200 acres of encroached land for port-led industrial development. The performance of major ports has improved, with traffic increasing by 4.87% in 2024, and Visakhapatnam Port ranking among the top 20 in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index. As part of Greening Initiatives, the Ministry launched the Green Tug Transition Programme and allocated land for green hydrogen projects at Deendayal Port. In cruise tourism, the International Cruise Terminal at Visakhapatnam was operationalized, boosting both domestic and international maritime tourism prospects.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, T.K. Ramachandran, provided a comprehensive overview of the Ministry's strategic initiatives. He highlighted key reforms aimed at strengthening maritime infrastructure, driving investment, and enhancing ease of doing business.

"In the first 100 days of this Government, the Ministry has taken bold steps to implement key reforms, such as the establishment of the Indian Maritime Centre and the Indian International Maritime Dispute Resolution Centre, both of which will bolster India's standing as a global leader in maritime infrastructure and logistics. We are on track to achieve the ambitious goals of the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amritkaal Vision 2047, which focus on sustainable growth, enhanced connectivity, and improving the ease of doing business", mentioned TK Ramachandran, Secretary, MoPSW

During the press conference discussions from the 20th Maritime State Development Council Meeting held in September 2024, where the development of mega shipbuilding parks across various states was a focal point was mentioned.

Additionally, MoPSW's sanctioning of the Upgradation of Nagapattinam Port Infrastructure project in August 2024 was noted, which aims to launch a passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam (India) and Kankesanthurai (Sri Lanka), enhancing regional connectivity, trade, tourism, and economic opportunities.

Sonowal, outlined the Ministry's upcoming priorities aimed at further enhancing India's maritime sector. Key initiatives include the commencement of work on the International Container Transshipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay, Great Nicobar Island, which will serve as a major transshipment hub. To strengthen India's self-reliance in shipbuilding, the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy will be expanded, along with the establishment of a Maritime Development Fund to boost domestic ship ownership. The Ministry is also set to enhance operational efficiency through digitalization with the EBS portal (Port Operating System), which will go live at five major ports, reducing logistics costs and streamlining operations.

The notification of the Merchant Shipping Bill, incorporating international best practices for vessel safety, marine pollution, and maritime liabilities, was also mentioned, alongside the Coastal Shipping Bill, which seeks to foster a competitive coastal shipping environment, reduce transportation costs, promote Indian vessels, and integrate maritime transport with inland waterways.

On the sustainability front, the Harit Nauka scheme will promote the transition to green fuels for inland vessels, and hydrogen-powered vessels will be manufactured at Cochin Shipyard. Additionally, the Cruise India Mission will be launched to position India as a premier cruising destination, with the operationalization of the Mormugao Port cruise terminal in Goa to accommodate growing domestic and international cruise tourism.

"As we continue our journey under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we remain committed to transforming India's maritime sector. With our focus on enhancing infrastructure, ease of doing business, and sustainability, we are driving the country toward becoming a global maritime powerhouse", added Sonowal.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways is resolutely focused on achieving the goals set forth under the Maritime India Vision 2030. The efforts are directed toward ensuring sustainable growth, fostering innovation, and creating employment opportunities that will drive India's maritime sector to global prominence.

