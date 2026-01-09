India’s dairy sector undergoing digital transformation to enhance productivity and farmer welfare

New Delhi, Jan 9 India’s dairy sector is undergoing a remarkable digital transformation that will help not only to enhance its productivity but also boost transparency and inclusiveness with farmer welfare, said the government on Friday.

India is the world’s largest producer of milk, accounting for 25 per cent of global output.

The transformation, including the development of digital platforms that connect farmers, cooperatives, and stakeholders across the dairy value chain, is being spearheaded by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

“These systems are not just enhancing operational productivity but also ensuring that millions of small and marginal dairy farmers are directly linked to a modern, tech-driven ecosystem,” said an official statement.

The integrated digital tools include the Automatic Milk Collection System (AMCS), which has benefitted over 17.3 lakh milk producers across 54 milk unions. This ensures transparent payments and efficient operations.

The Internet-based Dairy Information System (i-DIS) is being used by around 198 milk unions and 15 federations for data-driven decision-making and performance benchmarking.

Milk route optimisation using GIS technology has helped cooperatives in several states save significantly on transportation costs and improve delivery efficiency.

“The initiatives aim to modernise operations, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance traceability, ultimately strengthening the world’s largest dairy ecosystem,” the statement said.

Further, the National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM), implemented by NDDB in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), represents a major step toward a unified digital livestock ecosystem called “Bharat Pashudhan.”

The NDLM uses digital tools such as unique animal identification, data integration, and mobile applications to empower farmers and improve productivity. It aims to ensure every animal in India has a digital identity, linking it to health records and productivity data. NDDB provides both technical and financial support to implement this mission across states.

More than 35.68 crore animals have been issued “Pashu Aadhaar” under NDLM, enabling traceable livestock management.

“The ongoing efforts reflect NDDB’s vision of creating a digitally empowered dairy sector that serves both producers and consumers, driving India closer to its goal of being the global leader in safe, sustainable, and technology-driven milk production,” it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor