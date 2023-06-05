India's digital goods are for world, says Niti Aayog's VK Paul at G20 meet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 : India's digital goods are for the world and the digital infrastructure and capabilities are enablers of global economic growth and human development, said VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

Paul made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the session on 'Digital Health Innovations and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery', on the second day of the 3rd Health Working Group of G20 India here.

"India as the voice of Global South is committed to minimizing the digital health divide by promoting digital solutions and innovation to aid universal health coverage," Paul added.

He stated at the event that digital health applications enable universal health coverage through access to health care services by people regardless of their location and socio-economic status through initiatives such as telemedicine and mobile application.

India has developed some of the finest digital public goods infrastructure which could change lives the world over. India has taken the path of building public digital infrastructure for serving citizens and UPI, and Jan Dhan, Aadhar and CoWin are some of the examples.

Representatives from the G20 member countries, special invitee countries, international organizations, forums and partners like WHO, World Bank, WEF and senior officers of the Union Government were present for the session in Hyderabad.

