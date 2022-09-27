India’s environmental and roadway crisis: Central Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari holds meeting with Uttar Pradesh BJP Leader Rahul Chaturvedi of Bhadohi

September 27: 28 August, 2022 witnessed a warm confluence of the Union Road and Transport Minister with UP BJP Leader and Regional Coordinator of MSME Kashi region. Rahul Chaturvedi is a Fire brand leader, active social and environmental activist and the Regional Coordinator of MSME of Kashi region from District Bhadohi of UP and his works towards the betterment of environment is commendable. Recently he took to the news with his laudable achievement of planting more than 1.25 lakh saplings in his District. His concern for the environment and sense of responsibility towards the society led him to this meeting with Mr. Gadkari.

This event witnessed a deep discussion on various matters on environmental crisis and necessary steps to be taken to deal with them. The issue of the poor condition of NH-6 connecting the States of Uttar Pradesh – Madhya Pradesh – Maharashtra to Gujarat was raised by the Regional Coordinator of MSME Kashi. He honored the Union Minister with a shawl and presented him a letter enlisting his concerns and solutions on various environmental issues, as analyzed by him.

The most interesting and revered part of this discussion was where Mr. Chaturvedi highlighted the need to promote electric vehicles across the country to prohibit environmental crises. He suggested the need for State interference on this issue and pleaded the government to mandate Charging stations at every fuel refilling station. He also suggested that if the government makes policies like Toll exemption for electric vehicles and that if RTO could issue 50% off on Registration of electric vehicles, it would urge the public to go green. This would reduce the environmental crisis significantly within a short span of time.

According to Mr Chaturvedi, if the Government and the private sector of automobiles team up and make stringent policies on electric vehicles, the problem of pollution due to non-renewable fueled automobiles will be solved to a great extent. This will lead to a significant drop in the pollution levels, thereby levelling up the air quality index and CO2 levels. He urged the government to make policies that would make it compulsory for all refilling stations to have at least 10 charging points for electric vehicles. He also urged the private automobile companies to promote electric vehicles and if necessary, RTO should provide discounts on the prices to urge people to make the switch.

The meeting was overall quite fruitful, and changes are sure to be reflected in the growth and development that is being demanded. In particular, Rahul Chaturvedi acclaimed the efficiency of the various plans and policies developed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Road and transport ministry work by Mr Gadkar. He made lakhs of Kilometers roads in India for the common people of India. He also praised the farmer empowerment programs and crime control taken by CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. The meeting was also graced by the presence of Dr Rajendra Phadake the National coordinator BJP for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement.

Many might be wondering why a politician from another state is taking such an active role in the state of Maharashtra. This is because Rahul Chaturvedi was born and brought up in Thane District, of Maharashtra. During the years of his youth in Maharashtra, Rahul Chaturvedi was a regularly affiliated with the ABVP and Bajrangdal. After some time he also complited primary education of RSS in Bhadohi UP, He also has several enterprises and business ventures in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh such as being the owner of the Siddhivinayak Infrabond India Private Limited, alongside being the chairman of Cisty Dairy And Agro Products India Private Limited which has its plant in Dhule and Jalgaon. It is indeed quite interesting to note how Rahul Chaturvedi is giving back to the community that has raised him up. And he is very highly popular on all Social Media platform also like Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Koo, Instagram and Facebook with followers more than lakhs.

His views were appreciated by Mr Gadkari who ensured to ponder on these issues and consider the measures suggested by the BJP Leader Regional Coordinator of MSME Kashi Region Rahul Chaturvedi.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor