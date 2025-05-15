India's exports rise 12.7% in April, but imports outpace with 15.7% surge YoY

New Delhi [India], May 15 : India's overall exports, including merchandise and services, witnessed a rise sharply to USD 73.80 billion in April 2025, marking a 12.7 per cent increase from USD 65.48 billion in the same month last year, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday.

The data shows that the imports surged at an even faster pace, with overall imports climbed to USD 82.45 billion in April 2025, a 15.7 per cent jump from USD 71.25 billion in April 2024.

Talking about the trade data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, "We have reached an USD 825 bn exports figure in 2024-25, which is the largest ever export. That shows that Indian exports and exporters have now achieved that resiliency in their business. Our exports are more resilient."

Due to the difference in the export and import, India's overall trade deficit widened to USD 8.65 billion in the current year, as per the data of the Commerce Ministry. This is a significant 50 per cent increase from USD 5.77 billion a year earlier.

As per the monthly data, India's merchandise exports saw a rise of 9.03 per cent to USD 38.39 billion in April as against USD 35.3 billion in the same month last year.

As per the data, imports saw a rise of 19.12 per cent to USD 64.91 billion in April as against USD 54.49 billion in the same month last year.

India's trade deficit had increased sharply in March 2025 to USD 3.63 billion, as against USD 1.92 billion in the same month of 2024.

The widening gap highlights growing import demand, potentially driven by stronger domestic consumption. The export growth lagged robustly behind import expansion.

While the uptick in trade activity points to strong economic momentum, the growing trade gap highlights the need for continued focus on boosting exports and managing import dependence, particularly in critical sectors.

The trade deficit widened to USD 21.54 billion in March, up from a three-year low of USD 14.05 billion in February.

India's overall export ( Merchandise & Services) has also shown steady growth in March 2025, with both exports and imports registering year-on-year increases.

Official data shows that the total export, which combines merchandise and services, increased to USD 73.61 billion in March 2024, up from USD 71.71 billion in March 2024.

