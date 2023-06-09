India’s first wearable device, Migraelief to treat migraine headaches and mental health problems

Jaideep Tiwari and K. Kartik

Migraelief is a wearable device that relieves migraine and mental health problems without any side effects or medications. Jaideep Tiwari dealing with anxiety disorders, introduced this innovation!

New Delhi (India), June 9: Anxiety disorders are real. People may suggest meditations, medications or many solutions to control them. However, it’s not that simple, and anxiety can cause several health issues, which can lead to migraine, insomnia, eating disorders, weight gain or weight loss and many more. Some people may get addicted to alcohol or start consuming drugs like painkillers and tranquilisers. But these are for instant and temporary relief only, which may come with a lot of side effects on your body. So, the young entrepreneurs and founders of Brahmansh from Bhilai named, Jaideep Tiwari and K Kartik introduced an amazing innovation named Migraelief that will relieve stress and anxiety disorders without any kind of side effects on your body.

“Migraelief” is the first wearable migraine treatment in INDIA. Various studies have shown that more than 700 million people experience sleep problems, migraine, and stress worldwide. However, drugs are only for immediate comfort, which is why this innovation has been introduced, and it’s bringing a revolution in the tech industry on the day of its launch itself.

Migraelief is revolutionising how we treat sleep difficulties, migraine headache pain, and stress without the need for drugs. The unique quality of Migraelief is its capacity to relax the nervous system and quiet it down after just 20 minutes of use. Migraelief effectively relieves the frazzled nerves that frequently accompany headaches, offering a pleasant break from the pounding sensations in the head that accompany a migraine. Additionally, Migraelief promotes sound sleep in addition to treating headaches. Users of Migraelief can quickly fall asleep because of its special, patented technology that aids in achieving the ideal brain state for deep sleep.

Talking about how this idea came into the founders’ mind that Jaideep and Kartik both studied engineering at SSGI Bhilai (C.G), a small town in Chhattisgarh. Since their college days, they have collaborated and worked on numerous projects together. However, in 2015, Jaideep was diagnosed with anxiety disorder and required treatment. Turning the weakness into strength, the duo decided to explore the potential of technology to create a product that addresses the problem of mental health. In 2017, they began their research to create a technology that uses sound waves as a method of stimulation to calm down the nervous system. So, after lots of research and hard work, they developed this amazing technology and received the patent name in the year 2020. Now, their innovation is named Migraelief.

Talking about their business, Brahmansh Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Company is the brainchild of Jaideep Tiwari and K. Kartik and was founded in the year 2018. These college students from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, were selected for a national event named “Smart India Hardware Hackathon”. And after becoming the winner of this national level event, mentors named Deepak Bhopatkar (ISRO retired scientist) and Sudarshan Natu (ex-vice president of HARMAN) invited them from Bhilai to Pune after seeing their innovative ideas and work. The support of mentors kick-started their entrepreneurial journey. Not only this, but with the guidance and support of the mentors, they also received grants from prestigious institutes like IIT BOMBAY, IIT DELHI, IIM Calcutta, and many other Govt. bodies like DST and BIRAC.

Recently their company was selected among the top 10 startups to represent medical device startups of INDIA in FRANCE. Now, people can come and try this device at many healthcare centres in Bengaluru. Doctors are also appreciating and accepting these entrepreneurs’ innovations for the treatment of their patients.

Both Jaideep and Kartik are on the run to innovate and explore the tech world with their creative ideas. The devices founded by them are the most affordable and best in terms of use as compared to the other devices available in the market. It’s easy to use, portable, cost-effective and gives the best results. Now they are all set to experiment with the ideas and bring more such innovation into the tech world!

Website link- https://bramhansh.com

