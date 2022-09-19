India's organic food market glittering post coronavirus pandemic

An uptick in the organic food market is one sector that has benefited from Covid-19. Before the pandemic, organic food sales had been rising consistently. However, the last few of years have seen a dramatic increase in the sector's pace of development.

With more people becoming aware of the benefits of buying locally produced goods, the local market has expanded significantly, and the pandemic has provided a welcome boost to India's growing preference for organic foods and goods. Even after the virus has been eradicated, the trend toward organic food will continue to spread across socioeconomic classes for at least another decade. Organic food sales have skyrocketed since March 2020, reflecting a shift in consumer values.

Increased consumer education has led to a booming domestic market, and Indian organic produce has increasingly found a home on store shelves abroad; nevertheless, the industry has met a snag in the form of contamination concerns in more recent times.

About 15 years ago, there was barely any domestic market for organic products, according to research conducted by the International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) in Bengaluru. ICCOA promotes organic agriculture and agri-business by providing a platform to all stakeholders in the sector. Even at Rs 75 crore, exports were in their infancy. The regional market might double in size within a decade, reaching Rs. 1,400 crore. The local market is expected to develop at a higher rate (between 30-35 percent) than exports, which are now valued at Rs 2,500 crore. Export growth is 25 percent lower than in the prior year.

The Madhya Pradesh-based organic food aggregator, Organic MP is not just an agri start-up, but on the mission to provide the solution to all hassles a farmer or annanddata faced due to lack of techniques and training to modern pattern of organic farming.

Swapnil Shrivastava of Organic MP said, "There has been a definite increase in the sale of organic and health food products as individuals want to lead a healthy lifestyle and ensure protection against coronavirus". "We are working closely with the farmers community to help them provide with the solutions and techniques to turn their farms into organic farms."

Upon graduating from EDII-Gandhinagar in 2018, Swapnil Shrivastava founded Organic MP. In addition to teaching farmers how to use new tools and methods, he also instructed them on how to access new markets, create new projects, and so on.

Organic MP has established a network between farmers and viable economic strategies. Indian economic prosperity can be attributed in large part to contract farming and the company's talented team of agronomists, engineers, and Agritech specialists. The logistics network extended to the region where farmers receive the refrigerated trucks they need to ship their produce to the cities and other states in India.

Apart from helping farmers, the Organic MP team sighted that the world was starving due to hunger during the disastrous wave of pandemic whether it is poor children or a person who lost their daily wages. Their heart ached and with immediate effect, they assured them no person should go sleep hungry. Even they tried their level best to bring smiles to the faces of innocent kids in tribal or rural areas. The appreciable food distribution series is reinforced on a constant basis to the people who got stuck in their homes or are in severe need of rations.

The injured stray animals are overlooked, when in pain, the team conducted a quick drive to tie radium tapes and make them secure further from injuries. Organic MP took a moment to appreciate and support the active initiatives whenever required of the day to the warriors of the Pandemic, especially the police forces.

