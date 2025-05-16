India's Original Gold Loan Specialist - Muthoot FinCorp - Unveils New Three-Film Campaign Featuring Shah Rukh Khan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 16: Muthoot FinCorp Limited (MFL), the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group, also known as Muthoot Blue, has launched an engaging new three-film ad campaign featuring brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. This campaign positions Muthoot FinCorp as India's Original Gold Loan Specialist and underscores the brand's commitment to making gold loans accessible, seamless, and hassle-free for every Indian.

At the heart of this campaign is a powerful message: gold loans should empower the customers, not exhaust. With over 3700 branches and a smart digital experience through the Muthoot FinCorp ONE app, Muthoot FinCorp combines trust with technology to deliver gold loans anytime, anywhere - with just a missed call.

Conceived by Moonshot, the campaign turns everyday loan struggles into moments of laughter and relief, thanks to SRK's trademark charm. Whether it's skipping long queues, avoiding unnecessary paperwork, or ditching awkward dance moves to impress loan officers, each film humorously reminds viewers that the real hero is Muthoot FinCorp's hassle-free loan process.

All three films emphasize on the ease of getting a gold loan at Muthoot FinCorp with just a missed call.

Campaign Highlights:

-Film 1: A businessman seeks SRK's endorsement to secure a loan. But before he can even impress the loan manager with his superstar charm, Muthoot FinCorp's easy gold loan approval alert arrives. As SRK aptly puts it, he knew the loan process would be smooth sailing all along with Muthoot FinCorp - https://youtu.be/An5t-3plQ20

-Film 2: At a Muthoot FinCorp branch, SRK breaks into a dance to help a businessman get a loan. The Muthoot manager steals the spotlight, revealing the true highlight: Muthoot FinCorp's straightforward loan process, that's the real star of the show. SRK nods in agreement, remarking that Muthoot FinCorp's smooth loan process was a given - https://youtu.be/IlgJqzuT8g0

-Film 3: When a friend is in urgent need, SRK steps in, so does Muthoot FinCorp offering assistance even on a Saturday. A witty punchline drives the point home: you can count on friends, but smart borrowers count on Muthoot FinCorp - https://youtu.be/ndoZIQDm1xY

Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp said, "With a legacy of over 138 years, we're reinforcing our position as India's Original Gold Loan Specialist with our latest ad campaigns. These campaigns mark a significant step towards our vision of empowering customers with innovative and convenient financial solutions. We're thrilled to partner again with our brand ambassador - SRK to showcase the simplicity and convenience of our gold loan process, further solidifying our reputation as a trusted financial services provider. SRK's humor and charisma bring to life the convenience and accessibility of our gold loan services, empowering our customers to achieve their goals."

Devaiah Bopanna, Co-founder, Moonshot said "Working on legacy brands is always enriching, because you have to push the boundaries while respecting their history and ensuring you add to their rich brand equity. Muthoot FinCorp was especially fascinating because this is a 100-plus-year-old brand, with the biggest superstar on the planet as its face. Collaborating with the Muthoot FinCorp team was a joy. They were open to bold ideas and encouraged us to go the extra mile to get every detail right. Working with SRK is a dream. He improvised, delivered perfect takes, and took the creative several notches higher."

Multilingual & Multichannel Launch:

The campaign will run in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Gujarati across TV, digital platforms, print, outdoor, and on-ground activations - ensuring maximum visibility and connection with audiences across India.

About Muthoot FinCorp

Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of 138-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group, is India's leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with an aim to transform the lives of common man by ensuring their financial wellbeing through an array of varied products and services. The Company today offers more than two dozen products and services through its 3700+ branches across India and aims to serve the underbanked, to be their most trusted financial partner, and ensure financial inclusion of every household in India. Muthoot FinCorp's long-standing experience, expertise and stronghold in the semi urban and rural areas has enabled the company to provide quick & customized finance options to the masses.

About Muthoot Pappachan Group

Founded in 1887, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) is a significant entity in the Indian business landscape with nationwide presence and tailor-made products and services for its customers. The Group which planted its roots in retail trading, later diversified into various sectors including Financial Services, Hospitality, Automotive, Realty, IT Services, Precious Metals, and Alternate Energy. With Muthoot FinCorp Limited as its Flagship Company and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) today stands as a formidable presence in India. With over 47000 Muthootians and a vast network of over 5200 branches across the country, the Group is deeply committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence aiming to create a long-term value for its stakeholders while contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future. Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of the group facilitates the CSR activities for the entire Group companies focusing on Health, Education, Environment and Livelihood (HEEL).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor