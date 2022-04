India's Semiconductor Pursuit gets a Strong Push

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the top trade association representing the U.S. semiconductor industry, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier trade group representing India's semiconductor and electronics systems design and manufacturing industry, to foster collaboration and identify potential opportunities between the two countries in the semiconductor sector.

Headquartered in Washington D.C., SIA represents 99 per cent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms, while IESA is the premier Indian trade body committed to the development of a vibrant Indian semiconductor and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem and promoting Brand India.

Under the MoU, both associations will assist each other as the main counterpart organization on semiconductor-related matters within India and the United States and will co-organize meetings between member companies to promote cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Both organizations will also co-organize joint events (virtual or in-person) to explore potential opportunities for U.S.-India cooperation within the global semiconductor value-chain.

Commenting on the MoU, John Neuffer, President and CEO of SIA, said, "We are delighted to sign this MoU with IESA and welcome India's goal to become both a more powerful digital economy and a hub for electronics and semiconductor innovation within the broader global value chain. This MoU will help SIA establish and build relationships with key stakeholders and, for our members, gain a better understanding of the market in India."

"We look forward to India working towards an even more competitive policy environment and intellectual property regime fortified with transparency and predictability that promotes trade policies designed to help this great economy more deeply integrate with the global value chains in our sector," added Neuffer.

Rajeev Khushu, Chairman of IESA, commented, "I am excited about the close collaboration between SIA and IESA formalized by the MoU. Our strengths are complementary and we have immense opportunities to grow the semiconductor ecosystem in India and globally. IESA wants to ensure global semiconductor companies are successful in India while also helping local semiconductor startups and service companies build products for domestic and global markets. IESA's Initiatives around the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, readiness of states and skilling will help SIA members establish and build relationships with key stakeholders, and identify investment opportunities. Further, SIA's global reach will help IESA members explore opportunities and expand beyond India."

The MoU is significant in the backdrop of the announcement by The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last week to form a 17-member committee to steer India's semiconductor mission to enable the building of a resilient supply chain, promote investments and ways of financing the semiconductor sector.

IESA is also releasing two ground-breaking reports - India Semiconductor Industry Report and the Semiconductor Manufacturing Supply Chain Report - which spotlights the immense opportunities for India and for the first-time deep dives into different aspects of the global semiconductor manufacturing supply chain where the Indian Industry can add significant value.

As part of the 'Make in India' initiative, India has also recently announced the 'India Semiconductor Mission' (ISM) with an aim to build a vibrant semiconductor and display ecosystem to enable India's emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

Since 1977, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has been the voice of the U.S. semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries, and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA advances policies that help the industry grow and unites semiconductor companies around common challenges, and we seek to strengthen U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders to encourage policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. For more information, please visit - .

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) is the premier trade body committed to the development of a vibrant Indian Semiconductor and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem. IESA works with the Industry, Governments and Academia to foster a vibrant semiconductor and electronics systems design and manufacturing Industry in India.

