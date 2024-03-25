India's Voltech Group seeks to expand in nuclear sector

Sochi (Russia), March 25 The Rs 1,000 crore Voltech Group, which is majorly into testing, commissioning, and maintenance of electrical systems in power and other plants, is looking to expand into the nuclear field in a major way, a top group official said on Monday.

"We have been doing the testing and commissioning of the balance of plant (BoP) in power generation companies including nuclear power plants in India. We were and are involved in the nuclear power plants that have come up and are coming up in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu," Managing Director M.Umapathi told IANS here.

Umapathi is in Sochi to attend the global nuclear power conference-cum-exhibition ATOMEXPO 2024 organised by Russia's integrated nuclear power major Rosatom on March 25-26.

"We will also be holding discussions with the Rosatom officials to render our services for their plants coming up in several countries," Umapathi said.

The Chennai-based Voltech Group is present in 40 countries and has about 3,500 engineers - about 2,000 in India and the balance working in various parts of the world.

"No other company has this many engineers engaged in one particular field. This is our unique selling proposition (USP)," Umapathi said.

The Voltech Group has ventured into the US for testing and commissioning of electrical systems in the data centres there, he said. He also said the group will be launching three new electrical products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor