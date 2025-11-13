India's warehousing & logistics sector rebounds 64% in Q3 CY2025

New Delhi [India], November 13 : India's warehousing and logistics sector saw a clear rebound in Q3 of CY2025, with national absorption rising 64 per cent compared to the previous quarter, according to data shared in a Vestian press release.

The sector recorded 9.2 million sq ft of absorption in Q3 CY2025. However, the activity was still 36 per cent lower than the same quarter last year, when absorption had touched a record high.

Mumbai led the recovery with the highest share of pan-India absorption. The city contributed nearly 47 per cent of the total, amounting to 4.29 million sq ft. This marked a sharp 377 per cent increase from the previous quarter and a 10 per cent rise from Q3 CY2024. Vestian noted that most of the activity came from Bhiwandi and Panvel, which together made up almost all of Mumbai's absorption in the quarter.

NCR was the second-largest contributor with 1.28 million sq ft. The region saw an 83 per cent rise compared to Q2 2025, although demand dropped 40 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. Chennai also reported strong leasing, touching 1.13 million sq ft, which was its highest in seven quarters. The city saw a 151 per cent jump over the previous quarter and 38 per cent growth over Q3 2024.

Kolkata reported its highest-ever absorption at 1.26 million sq ft. It rose 950 per cent over the previous quarter and 186 per cent over the same period last year, signalling a strong surge in activity. Hyderabad recorded 0.47 million sq ft of absorption, which was 7 per cent higher than the previous quarter but 14 per cent lower than a year earlier.

On the other hand, Pune continued to see a steady fall in absorption for the fourth straight quarter. It slipped to 0.64 million sq ft, down 31 per cent from Q2 2025 and 87 per cent from Q3 2024. Bengaluru recorded the lowest absorption among major cities at 0.13 million sq ft, falling sharply by 94 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 90 per cent year-on-year.

Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO of Vestian, said the quarter showed "clear signs of revival," led by strong activity in Mumbai, Kolkata and NCR. He added that the surge in occupier interest, along with renewed momentum in E-commerce and 3PL businesses, reflected the sector's growing strength. He said the focus on network optimisation and better-quality assets was reshaping the warehousing landscape for stronger performance in the coming months.

