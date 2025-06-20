India's Youth Pen Their Legacy as Early Achievers in Summer Book Writing Festival 2025 Edition

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 20: In a heartwarming testament to India's vibrant student creativity, BriBooks, the world's largest writing and publishing platform for school students, proudly announces the winners of the Legacy Authors League the thrilling opening chapter of its flagship Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF) 2025.

This isn't just about books. It's about building a legacy.

The Legacy Authors League was conceived to honour India's most proactive young minds student authors who didn't wait for the "perfect" idea or moment. They took the plunge, poured their passion onto paper, and became published authors ahead of their peers. These young champions have proved that age is no bar when it comes to taking initiative, being bold, and leaving a mark.

Celebrating India's "Early-Movers" in Literature

Unlike conventional contests that focus solely on literary merit, the Legacy League applauds initiative, originality, and execution. Winners were chosen across two prestigious categories Jury Choice and Best-Seller recognising both artistic excellence and reader popularity.

"The Legacy League is about young people who lead from the front," said Ami Dror, Founder and President of BriBooks. "They didn't just dream of writing a book they finished it, polished it, and published it. These authors are not just participants they're pioneers."

Legacy League - Jury Choice Winners

- The Cloak of Invisibility - Prachi Priya

- The Last Call - K Saarru Mathi

- The Zombie Hunters - Aarush Vohra

- Girl Who Painted the Future - Vyga Ratheesh

- Journeys with the Waterbender - Agniv Mandal

- Ryena's Adventures - Aarvik Singh Chauhan

- Verses of Existence - Mahvish Muneer

- Journey Within Through Nature - Divi

- The Mystery of an Old House - Ojas Pratap Singh

- The Compass of Kindness - Thota Bhavishya

Legacy League - Best-Seller Winners

- Financial IQ for Kids - Kshipra Moreker

- That Dog, Raja - Bani Singh

- F1 Explained - Evaan T

- Eerie Whispers in the Mist - Tanusha Banerji

- The Divine Craftsmen - Darsh Bhalothia

- Yoga Quotient - Kshipra Moreker

- Animal Haven - Shravya Anand

- Brother Trouble - Anam Sharieff

- The Divine Craftsmen - Part 2 - Darsh Bhalothia

- The Holy World - Yash Gohad

A National Movement of Young Creators

The Legacy Authors League is just the beginning. It is the first of four national leagues that will culminate in India's largest celebration of student authorship through the Summer Book Writing Festival 2025. Next up: the Emerging Authors League, followed by two more exciting chapters, with participation expected to cross 1 million students from across India.

Winning students and schools will also be in the running for the prestigious Literary Leadership Awards, and top authors will represent India at the Sharjah International Book Fair, one of the world's most prominent global literary events.

BriBooks is the world's largest student publishing platform, empowering children to become published authors and inspiring them to dream big. Thousands of Indian students have already published their books through BriBooks with many becoming best-sellers and literary role models for their peers.

As India's young authors continue to write their future one book at a time the Legacy League proves one thing: Great stories don't wait. And neither do great storytellers.

