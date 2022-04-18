Indie Royal Miss & Mrs. India organised with grand success at Hyatt Regency, Kolkata

Indie Royal season 7 held at Hyatt Regency was a huge success.

The Grand finale of season 7 was graced by the beauty queen herself, Superstar Rituparna Sengupta.

Indie Royal handpicked the best talent from across the nation giving once in a lifetime opportunity to all the participants.

With its vision to empower women and represent the best of India's talent at international platforms, Indie Royal showcased the nation's talent yet again. Powered by Tranistics Data Technologies and co-powered by little hub as their sponsors.

Roli Tripathi & Chhawi Asthana the directors of Indie Royal emphasised on the fact that with the crown comes a plethora of responsibilities. The responsibility to be a role model, to inspire young minds, to make a difference in society, to work hard day and night to be the best version of yourself to represent India on the international platform, and to do this all while looking your best while interacting with media persons present at the venue.

They also highlighted Indie Royal's Unique ideology is to provide a platform to all age groups of women & only 'passion' as the eligibility criteria, helping every passionate woman to spread wings to fly above the sky.

We believe that "you fly above the sky". We believe that "you are never too late to reinvent yourselves are never too late to reinvent yourselves." said Roli Tripathi in a statement.

45 contestants participated this time which were divided in three categories & the winners who bagged the crown were

Category - Miss India Winner - Evan Rai

First Runner up 2022 - Shriya Kayal

2nd Runner up 2022- Ankita Banerjee

Category2-Indie Royal Mrs India 2022

Winner - Dr Asha Kalwar

First Runner Up - Debashree Naru

Second Runner Up - Krishnasree Hore

Category 3 - Indie Royal Mrs India Classic

Winner - Arpita Karmakar

First Runner-up - Shubhra Paul

2nd Runner Up - Kasturi Biswas

Indie Royal Miss India Plus Size Model 2022- Agnes Sonia

The show was very different this time and has been managed after such a long time with huge virtual audience after COVID-19 which itself makes this a commendable task under the leadership of both the founder members Roli & Chhawi.

