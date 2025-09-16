IndiGo and AEGEAN sign memorandum of understanding for codeshare partnership

New Delhi [India], September 16 : IndiGo and AEGEAN, Greece's flag carrier, have entered an MoU for a codeshare partnership to enable enhanced connectivity and a seamless experience for customers across their joint network.

The cooperation will enable both airlines to offer flights on each other's networks, allowing AEGEAN to strengthen its connectivity into India and South Asia, while enabling more travel options for IndiGo customers on the former's extensive domestic and European network. This is subject to regulatory approvals.

IndiGo has already announced its plans to operate direct flights to Athens starting early January 2026. On the other hand, AEGEAN, the Greek flag carrier, has also announced flights to India by March 2026.

IndiGo will begin with six weekly flights to Athens, while AEGEAN will launch five weekly flights to Delhi and subsequently, three weekly services to Mumbai.

Through this partnership, AEGEAN customers will gain wider access to destinations within India and South Asia, as the airline's flight code "A3" will be added to a significant number of destinations on IndiGo's network.

Concurrently, IndiGo's "6E" flight code will be added to AEGEAN domestic and European flights from its main hub at Athens International Airport. This partnership will allow enhanced convenience and seamless travel for customers between India, Greece and South Asia.

Along with an integrated travel itinerary, customers will also be able to enjoy through the check-in process, among other benefits. Additional details regarding the codeshare routes will be provided in due course.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with AEGEAN, marking a significant step forward in our mission to give wings to India and enhance global connectivity."

"This collaboration enables our customers to conveniently book seamless itineraries on an expanded, integrated network across both airlines, including beautiful islands in Greece and other regional European destinations. As two ancient civilisations, India and Greece, reconnect through aviation, we are excited to join hands with AEGEAN to meet the growing demand for international air travel and foster stronger business ties between the two nations," he added.

Eftichios Vassilakis, Chairman of AEGEAN, said, "We are delighted to establish a strategic partnership with IndiGo, one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world. This step expands AEGEAN's footprint beyond Europe into one of the world's most dynamic markets, strengthening the bridge between Greece and India."

"By combining IndiGo's extensive domestic network with AEGEAN's European reach, we offer our passengers more choices and convenience, along with a seamless travel experience. We look forward to joining forces with IndiGo and creating new opportunities for cultural, business and tourism exchanges," he added.

