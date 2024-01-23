IndiGo partners with Altered to achieve 98% water conservation on its flights

New Delhi, Jan 23 IndiGo airline has partnered with Swedish innovation company Altered, to fit its fleet of aircraft with innovative nozzles that can help reduce on-board water consumption by up to 98 per cent.

“As part of the association between IndiGo and Altered, the airline’s fleet of Airbus has been fitted with customised water saving nozzles. This innovative solution will lead to savings from fuel and water cost, along with significant reduction in carbon emissions. This is perhaps the first-of-its-kind application of water conservation solutions for the aviation sector. The modification will also help solve the challenge of water quantity in long flights,” said the airline spokesperson.

“IndiGo is proud to partner with Altered to integrate this low effort but high impact solution for making our day-to-day operations more sustainable. As India’s leading airline, we are committed to help address the scarcity of natural resources and the increasing impact of climate change,” said Captain Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President, Flight Operations, IndiGo.

“We understand the importance of sustainability for our future generations, and with this new initiative, we aim to conserve water and reduce carbon emissions in our operations,” said Mittra.

Johan Nihlen, CEO, Altered, said, “Our ambition is to redefine water saving for everyone and partnering with IndiGo gave us a golden opportunity to bring a significant impact through a small change. Today, IndiGo is the world's first airline to integrate our solution across its fleet, setting a sustainable benchmark for the industry.”

This project is supported by the ‘India-Sweden Innovations' Accelerator’ (ISIA) programme that is part of the intergovernmental cooperation between the countries in new and renewable energy technologies, backed by Swedish Energy Agency and supported by Business Sweden and CII - Green Business Centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor