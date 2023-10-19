IndoSpace wins a 'Sword of Honour' from the British Safety Council, Becomes First in the Sector to Secure the Position

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: IndoSpace, India's largest developer and owner of Grade A industrial real estate, has won the esteemed 'Sword of Honor' 2023 from the British Safety Council. This achievement is testament to their unwavering dedication to delivering and maintaining outstanding health and safety standards. This win marked a historic milestone as the company became one of the top 115 organisations worldwide and the first in the industrial and warehousing sector in India to secure this coveted accolade.

The 'Sword of Honour' is a prestigious international award that recognises an organisation's exceptional dedication to health and safety management. This award is bestowed upon companies that attain a rating of 'Five Stars' with a score of 92 per cent or more during the British Safety Council's rigorous health and safety audit.

IndoSpace's industry-leading practices and dedication to sustainability have earned it the distinguished title for six of their parks, which are spread across Chakan, Oragadam, and Luhari. The extensive measures taken by the organisation to ensure health and safety across these parks include advanced facility management software, eco-friendly transportation options, and a focus on sustainability with measures like rainwater harvesting and rooftop solar panels.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman - Real Estate, Everstone Group, said, "We are deeply honoured to be the first recipients of the prestigious 'Sword of Honor' 2023 from the British Safety Council in the sector. This landmark achievement highlights our commitment to health and safety standards across all our industrial parks. The diligent efforts of our dedicated teams, who have consistently prioritised the well-being of our employees, tenants, and partners, have played a key role in this win. As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our mission to set new benchmarks for safety, foster an environment of trust for all stakeholders, and promote sustainable growth."

Peter McGettrick, Chairman of British Safety Council, said: "On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council, I would like to congratulate IndoSpace on achieving the highest standards of its health and safety management. These awards recognise the commitment, dedication and absolute professionalism undertaken. We are proud to support your organisation in its achievement and delighted we can contribute to your ongoing success."

IndoSpace's achievement reflects its pioneering role in promoting and ensuring the highest standards of health and safety within the industrial and logistics real estate sector.

IndoSpace (www.indospace.in) is the largest investor, developer, and operator of grade-A industrial and logistics real estate in India. IndoSpace has the largest national network of 51 parks with 58 million square feet delivered/under development across 11 cities. With India's largest and most experienced industrial real estate team, IndoSpace continues to lead the development of key logistics infrastructure for India's economic growth.

