inDrive launches CSR activity for traffic police in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 9: Empowering communities in the face of growing social injustice lies at the core of inDrive's identity, embedded in the company's DNA, business model, and mission. inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform distributed hydration kits to traffic police and local road side vendors across multiple cities across India including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Kolkata, etc.

India has been experiencing one of the hottest summers in 2024. While most of us don't have to spend long hours in the sun, for some it is not a choice. In our endeavour to express gratitude to our heroes who diligently safeguard our safety and serve us, we at inDrive undertook a small gesture for the tireless traffic police and local road side vendors who endure long hours under the scorching sun.

Avik Karmakar, Senior Marketing Manager, inDrive said "As a part of our CSR initiative, we took a step forward by providing hydration kits to our real heroes who take care of people day and night on the roads. inDrive also supported the local roadside vendors by providing them umbrellas and first aid kits."

Pavit Nanda Anand, APAC Communications Lead, inDrive said, "inDrive's purpose is to give back to society, and one of our core objectives is to impact the lives of 1 Billion+ people by 2030. As a part of inDrive's CSR project, we took a stand for the people on the roads - traffic police and local roadside vendors. This is our purpose project and we ensure to come up with more CSR initiatives in India."

