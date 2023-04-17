Infinity Group launches Jagriti Dham: Eastern India's first green-certified living center for senior citizens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (/ATK): Infinity Group, known for its innovative and trendsetting projects, has launched Jagriti Dham, the first green-certified living centre for senior citizens in Eastern India. The state-of-the-art facility aims to revolutionize the concept of senior care by catering to the daily needs of the elderly. This centre has received its certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and became the first senior living establishment in the Eastern region and the second in India, to achieve a silver rating that champions assisted and independent living.

Recognizing the increasing demand for senior care, Jagriti Dham has been established in response to figures that reveal that 15,000 people retire in India every day and the projected 60+ population in India to increase by a whopping 320 million in the next five decades and India's elderly population slated to grow from 8.6% to 12.5% by 2030.

The IGBC-certified, silver-rated green building Jagriti Dham, located inside the picturesque Ibiza Resort & Spa, offers assisted and independent living options amidst landscaped gardens and walkways. The facility includes a yoga and meditation room, a spa and salon, a community hall, a library, and a games room, ensuring comprehensive and active living for the residents. In addition, the facility offers 24-hour generator backup, laundry, and housekeeping services, providing a hassle-free day-to-day living. Along with these, to promote healthy living and sustainable food practices, residents will also have the option of consuming fresh orgc vegetables from the garden situated within the center's premises.

The facility's rooms have been designed with the unique needs and safety of its residents in mind, with emergency buttons for round-the-clock assistance. The facility offers individual care, a sense of community and belonging, and an opportunity to find and build componship with like-minded residents.

Jagriti Dham has entered into key tie-ups with established and specialized service providers to offer world-class services that aid independent living. In collaboration with Emoha, a 25,000-strong connected community of seniors that focuses on enhancing the lives of senior citizens, Jagriti Dham will provide essential differentiators to its residents. The facility's second tie-up is with Epoch Elder Care, which will enable it to better care for residents suffering from ailments such as dementia and Parkinson's disease. A dedicated geriatric team that specializes in offering holistic care is also on the cards. The accommodating residents of Jagriti Dham who believe in Ayurveda, arrangements have been made to provide them with suitable options too. Above all, Jagriti Dham places a strong emphasis on healthy living and caring for its residents.

Speaking on the inauguration, Ravindra Chamaria, Chief Trustee of Jagriti Dham and Chairman & Managing Director of Infinity Group, said, "Jagriti Dham has been carefully conceived to fulfil a two-pronged aim: to enable senior citizens to live a fully active life and make the most of their golden years, and to ensure that their next of kin are worry-free and assured of their safety and well-being. With life expectancy touching 80 and steadily growing, Jagriti Dham is well-poised to respond to the growing need of the hour. It is indeed an idea whose time has come."

