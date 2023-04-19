New Delhi [India], April 19 (/SRV): Infinova India collaborated with L&T Smart World and Communication for one of its largest CCTV order "Mumbai City Surveillance Project", entailing 12,000+ cameras spanning across 1,800 locations throughout the city.

L&T offered surveillance solutions included Infinova, one of the largest surveillance networks in the nation, to bolster Mumbai's defence mechsms against attacks similar to the ones that occurred on November 26, 2008, and retain stability over the law-and-order scenario. Mumbai is the largest city in the country, covering about 600 sq. km. and housing 18 million people. The initial phase of the City Surveillance network was launched in October 2016, covering 1,462 locations with Infinova cameras. The second phase of the project aims to extend coverage to areas not previously covered and complete deployment by the end of December.

To expedite inspections, enhance traffic control, prevent, discover, and subsequently deal with illegal activity, track dubious activities of individuals or vehicles, critical infrastructure, and public spaces, and support disaster management efforts, a surveillance distribution network of 12,000+ cameras is under implementation, out of which nearly 6000 cameras have already been implemented and made functional in Phase 1 of the Mumbai City Surveillance project. For better, faster, and more effective reactions, the surveillance system was connected with cutting-edge analytics, facial recognition, and emergency response technology.

Features Infinova offered for integrating one of India's largest CCTV-based City Surveillance System

Integrating various components while abiding by phase-specific goals in a mostly unfamiliar setting was difficult throughout. Nevertheless, Infinova made sure that the cameras for coastal and city monitoring offer all-encompassing functions deserving of the project's massive blueprint.

* Infinova's product offering included PTZ cameras capable of panning, tilting, and zooming as well as Fixed Box Cameras offering a real-time, high frame rate, and high SNR image acquisition system that can capture images with high megapixel resolution.

* These cameras support multiple video streams and could display and handle best compression while offering top notch clarity.

* Furthermore, cameras feature user-friendly visual interfaces offering simplistic control, practical settings, and mouse-click functionality.

* Even during special occasions such as festivals, where the crowd gathering is in huge numbers, Infinova Cameras play a crucial role covering surveillance at key junctions as well ascoastal monitoring for idol immersions during these festivals, thus ensuring law and order maintenance in the city.

* The cameras also help in analytical findings and preventing any mishaps.

In its continuous pursuit of producing cutting-edge and innovative technology, Infinova has garnered positive feedback for numerous city surveillance projects both domestically and internationally. By adding the Mumbai City Surveillance project to its portfolio of prominent undertakings, Infinova aims to establish a strong reputation for future contracts. Infinova India Spokesperson stated that "Mumbai City Project served as a benchmark for numerous infrastructural and municipal surveillance initiatives across the country. As a result, Infinova has prioritized and evaluated its opportunities in such projects, as the company possesses significant expertise in the critical infrastructure domain."The spokesperson further added that "Infinova is well-equipped with the appropriate tools to meet the critical requirements of such projects."

Infinova changing the dynamics of security in the nation

The city will become safer for everyone with the combined efforts of the government's ideology and Infinova's tech implementation, and also aid the police in their daily efforts to increase security through precautionary measures. Moreover, Traffic Management is projected to significantly improve as people understand the importance of adherence to Traffic Safety Laws with implementation of Infinova Surveillance System at several locations in the city.

Infinova has carved out a niche for itself in a saturated market by combining advanced technology with a focus on customer needs. This approach has enabled the company to meet the increasing security demands of various industries worldwide. Infinova's commitment to innovative technology and outstanding customer support has made this possible.

