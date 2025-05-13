Infosys and LTA Sign Strategic Technology Partnership for the Historic Tournament at Queens Club, London

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13: Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a three-year strategic partnership through until 2027 with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the governing body of tennis in Great Britain. As part of this, Infosys will be the official AI and Innovation Partner for the HSBC Championships at the prestigious Queen's Club, London. Leveraging its technology and data analytics expertise along with its innovative AI-first offering, Infosys Topaz, powered by generative AI technologies, Infosys will enhance player performance insights, elevate fan engagement, and ensure operational excellence for the HSBC Championships. Beyond the AI-driven innovations and immersive experiences, this collaboration will also prioritize sustainability efforts and foster community-focused initiatives facilitated through digital platforms, paving the way for meaningful and lasting impact.

* The multi-year engagement will leverage Infosys Topaz to deliver a range of AI-powered innovations, including match insights and immersive fan experiences

Infosys is already a trusted partner for major global tennis tournaments like Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and has strong ties with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the International Tennis Hall of Fame. It is now extending its support to the LTA for the HSBC Championships, a tournament that has been the cornerstone of London's rich sporting calendar for over 136 years. This year also marks a historic milestone for the HSBC Championships as it gets ready to host a women's Tour-level event (WTA 500) for the first time in over 50 years, alongside the long-standing men's (ATP 500) event.

Chris Pollard, Managing Director, Commercial & Operations, LTA, said, "We are incredibly excited to witness the historic moment of the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club hosting both WTA and ATP 500 events for the very first time. This milestone marks a significant step in the growth and evolution of this prestigious tournament. We are thrilled to collaborate with Infosys, whose support will be instrumental in delivering an enhanced fan experience. Infosys' AI and technology innovations will bring a new level of engagement with real-time insights and interactive moments, creating memorable experiences for our fans and contribute to the continued success of the HSBC Championships."

Sumit Virmani, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "Building on our decade-long commitment to transforming tennis, Infosys is thrilled to join forces with the LTA and bring the power of AI and digital innovation to revolutionize the HSBC Championships. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, our enterprise-grade AI-first suite of technologies, we aim to enhance the player and fan experience for this historic tournament at the Queen's Club, London."

About the LTA

The LTA is the National Governing Body of tennis in Great Britain. We are here to govern and grow tennis, from grassroots participation through to the professional game. Our vision is "Tennis Opened Up" and we want to transform communities through tennis. We work with schools, with volunteers, with coaches and with venues across the whole country. We also represent the interests of over 2,000,000 Members, playing on more than 23,000 courts. The LTA runs and supports a network of 11,500 approved tournaments for players of all ages, the main cornerstones of which are the LTA's premier grass-court events at The Queen's Club, Nottingham and Eastbourne, leading up to The Championships, Wimbledon. For further information about the LTA and tennis in Britain, visit www.lta.org.uk or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and LinkedIn.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685942/Infosys_LTA_Partnership.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor