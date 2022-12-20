Ingenious Advertise is making a mark in the advertising industry! Awarded as ‘India’s Finest Advertising Agencies 2022’ and ‘Best Digital Marketing Agency (in Performance Marketing)’ by Clutch.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20: Advertising agencies being the most saturated market today, Brands are facing considerable challenges in relying on advertising agencies as agencies cannot meet the goals. In this heavily competitive industry, Ingenious Advertise is proving its mark as one of India’s Finest Advertising Agencies in 2022 by achieving client’s goals and retaining clients for the past 7 Years by catering Branding and Performance Marketing services.

When asked about how it is possible, Mr. Mothe Sai Chandra Goud, Managing Director, mentioned that they had always believed in linear growth, a strong team, and continuous learning, which had helped them make strategies to reach the client’s goals and objectives. Adding up to that, he mentioned that currently, they are serving clients in Real estate, International Schools / Education, Hospitality, FnB and FMCG industries for their Branding, Advertising and Digital Marketing activities.

Mr. Sakalya Bhargava Satvik Sarma, Director of Marketing, mentioned that the team is experienced in data-driven performance marketing, branding, and analytical research, which has helped them achieve the results that most agencies are striving to provide. Taking the example of one of their clients, he mentioned that for Elate International School, they had achieved the target of 500+ admissions for this academic year through performance marketing.

Talking about the real estate clients’ achievements, Ingenious Advertise has developed a strategy through which EIPL could convert 23% of walk-ins and 5% of the leads generated through marketing. With about 50 lakhs of ad budget spent, they could make the sale of 28 4 crores worth of villas and 40 1.5 crores worth of apartments in the span of 8 months.

Currently, Ingenious Advertise is serving ICFAI Business School (IBS), Flechazo Restaurant Chain, Saudi Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company (SAICO), Elate International School, Sanskriti International School (17 Branches) across the country, EIPL Group, Aryamitra Group, 121 Order – Food delivery app in Kuwait, Asoka Talcum Powder, Telugu Foods, Elsewhere Lounge and Kitchen, Vital Pharma and Therapeutics and many others.

Ingenious Advertise has been awarded ‘Best Creative Agency of 2022, Hyderabad’ by Nation Wide Awards, One of ‘India’s Finest Advertising Agencies of 2022’ and ‘Best Digital Marketing Agency (in Performance Marketing)’ by CLUTCH.

With their experience in the industry, they have mentioned that today India, Saudi, Europe and American countries are moving towards giving more importance to digital marketing and branding. These countries have opened up huge markets for Indian agencies to explore opportunities there; currently, Ingenious Advertise is already serving clients in India, the USA, Canada, Saudi, Paris, and the Netherlands, and is keen on expanding its company in these countries.

