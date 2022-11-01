Initiating conversation on "Transforming India", Integrated Achievers' successfully wraps 15th Integrated Achievers Conclave & Awards 2022

Consociate in the nation's mission and vision of "Transforming India", Integrated Achievers' successfully hosted their 15th Integrated Achievers' Conclave & Awards 2022 in New Delhi on 20th October 2022.

The theme for the said event was based on completely transforming the nation considering digitalisation as the key to build a new India.

Stressing on attaining a sense of responsibility, the PM had reached out to the citizens with the hope and goal of working together and redefine nation-building. Integrated Achievers' shares the vision by cropping a platform for players across B2B sectors to build cordial relationships, and enhance communication.

Chief Guest Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India & Ministry of Steel, Government of India, Anca Verma, Chairperson, Olialia World Guest of honor H.E. Jason Hall, High Commissioner of Jamaica to India, Jamaican High Commission - New Delhi Special Guests Nighat Abbass, Lawyer & Spokesperson, BJP - New Delhi Maninder Singh, Chairman National Council on Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Assocham - INDIA Chellaiah Sellamuthu, Director, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Jihosuya Jena - Joshua, Member of National Monitoring Committee for the Notified Minorities Organizers Juhi Sabharwal, Founder & MD, Integrated Achievers' Himanshu Sabharwal, Co-founder & CEO, of Integrated Achievers.

A few remarkable Achievers' were felicitated with Integrated Achievers' Award 2022 during the conclave Ankit P Gandhi, Founder, Lostcaves, Rupesh Paparaju, Rupesh Paparaju, Founder, Betinelli Automation Components Private Limited, Gopal Jee, Young Indian Researcher, and Innovator, Shrivardhan Trivedi, Anchor Sansani, and many more.

The architects of the event, Integrated Achievers' is a unique platform provides networking and branding opportunities. The idea is based on making conversation fluid, and keep up with latest information relevant to build a healthy work ecosystem in the country.

Building on industry strength, Integrated Achievers recognizes the efforts and achievements of the free-spirited risk-takers who are changing the way India does business. Integrating strategies, binding creativity and technology, and organizing events helps the firm attain its vision.

Thrilled at the success of the event, Founder & Managing Director, Integrated Achievers' Juhi Sabharwal said, "The idea behind these awards is to bring together business, and leaders on a common platform to initiate the need of the hour conversations. India will thrive if we work together and to achieve the aim of building a new India, we at Integrated Achievers are working tirelessly to help businesses and nation thrive. The success of the event is a message in itself that it is possible, and India is waiting to lead. We need to take the leap." Himanshu Sabharwal, Co-founder & CEO, Integrated Achievers' resonated Juhi's comments. "This is just the beginning and we hope that business will continue to build a healthy and thriving business ecosystem."

The event was held at the heart of Delhi, Hotel Le Meridien on Thursday, October 20th 2022.

