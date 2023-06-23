Instant financing made easy: Apply for a loan against gold on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, grants one access to a range of gold loans from multiple lending partners. Interested individuals can apply for a loan against gold hassle-free on the platform after comparing various options.

With competitive interest rates starting from 7.08 per cent p.a., one can get affordable credit through this secured loan. Individuals can enjoy high gold loan amounts per gram with LTVs going up to 75 per cent via lending partners such as:

- Bajaj Finserv

- Muthoot Fincorp One

- indiagold

- Muthoot Finance

- Rupeek

The easy online application process on the platform allows one to apply for a loan against gold quickly and from the comfort of home. The steps to apply include the following:

- Navigate to the gold loan page and click on 'APPLY NOW'

- Enter basic details such as name, mobile number, required loan amount and more

- After filling the details, the lender's representative will get in touch to take the process forward

Some of the top benefits that individuals can access when they apply for a loan against gold on the platform include:

- Quick disbursal of funds after approval of application

- Choice of various repayment schemes

- Convenient comparison of various gold loan options

- Zero charges on prepaying or foreclosing the loan

- Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria

- No hidden charges

- Part-release facility to get access to pledged gold early

One can use the gold loan amount for any purpose without limitations or restrictions. This includes financing a wedding, home improvement, medical treatment and more.

To apply for a gold loan, one can follow a simple digital process on the Bajaj Markets website or application. One can also get access to other loans on the platform as well as a range of investment and insurance products.

