Institute of Sports Science & Technology announces Dr. P.C. Shejwalkar Scholarship Scheme for Athletes

Dr PC Shejwalkar, widely known as the father of management education in Pune played a pioneering role in shaping the ISST vision in its formative years.

Institute of Sports Science & Technology, Pune, or ISST as widely known has announced the launch of the Dr. P.C. Shejwalkar Scholarship Scheme for Athletes for the new academic year starting 2023.

Founded in 2008, has been firmly on track with its vision of becoming the supreme center for sports, fitness & performing arts education, development, technology & research which will inculcate a sporting culture and a feeling of well-being in society. It is India's first dedicated sports & fitness education institute that provides professional courses in sports management and allied sports & fitness education, determined to develop athletes, managers, and other sport-support staff. This has kept the team at ISST on its mission to reach out to those individuals interested in making a career in sports & fitness & provide their professional guidance through its various courses & services.

With the Dr. P.C Shejwalkar Scholarship Scheme for Athletes, ISST aims to provide educational support to young sportspersons, recognize their achievements at the State, National, and International levels, and provide them a foundation to have a fruitful career in the Sports Industry, even after their career as an athlete is over. This scholarship will allow the selected athletes an opportunity to pursue education in the various Sports Management and Sports Sciences courses offered by ISST both via classroom and distance learning.

On the launch of this Athlete Scholarship Scheme Dr Vipul Lunawat, Director, ISST, said. "Dr P.C. Shejwalkar was our guiding light in our formative years at ISST. With the launch of this scholarship scheme for athletes, we would like to recognize and support our Indian athletes who wish to be actively involved in the growth of Indian Sports as professionals. We would like to support our Hon. PM Narendra Modi's vision of making India a sporting country by providing professionals in Sports Management and Sciences who help develop the overall sporting ecosystem of our country."

Commenting on the launch of this initiative, Ujwala Lunawat, Chairperson of ISST, said, "As India's sports ecosystem grows, there are a lot of career opportunities for young professionals especially in Sports Sciences, especially in Sports Exercise & Nutrition, Strength & Conditioning, Coaching, High-Performance Experts, Injury Management & Sports Dentistry. In addition to these, Sports Management professionals will also be needed to execute the various grassroots programs and professional leagues. We have seen that professionals who have also seen the sports industry as an athlete are extremely inclined towards making a career in the sport they are practicing. This scholarship scheme is to encourage these athletes."

The Dr. P.C Shejwalkar Athlete Scholarship Scheme is aimed at athletes who are residents of India and have competed at the State Level, National Level, and International level across various individual and team disciplines like Badminton, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Chess, Athletics, Gymnastics, Swimming, Archery, Shooting, Boxing, Weightlifting, Cycling, Diving, Soccer, Cricket, Golf, Rugby, e-sports, Volleyball, Basketball, Netball, kho-kho, Kabaddi, Martial Arts, Wrestling, Hockey, Cricket, Rugby, Skating and Squash. The scholarship program provides a 07% to up to 100% academic fee waiver on the various courses as per the level of achievement of the athlete. Applications are invited from all State, National, and International level athletes.

As India strides towards becoming a Sporting Nation, ISST endeavors to be at the forefront of the industry in providing highly competent, well-trained, and experienced sports administrators and professionals. With its modern course structure, it will continue to provide an ideal launchpad to those who wish to pursue a career in the field of sports.

