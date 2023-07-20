InsurTech Startup Square Insurance Partners with Rajasthan Government

Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Founder and CMD of Square Insurance

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 20: Square Insurance, one of India’s fastest-growing InsurTech startups, is announcing a significant strategic partnership with the Government of Rajasthan through Rajasthan Information Services Limited (RISL). With access to over 78,000 e-Mitra Kiosks across Rajasthan, this collaboration aims to transform insurance service delivery across the state.

Focused towards underserved markets, Square Insurance has been a disruptor in the insurance industry. Licensed as a Direct Insurance Broker under the IBR 2002 by the IRDA, the startup is providing solutions by using advanced algorithms and data analytics clubbed with affordable service.

“This partnership will bring all insurance services under one roof,” said Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Founder and CMD of Square Insurance. “By integrating our services with the robust e-Mitra network, we are offering Rajasthan a convenient and efficient platform for insurance transactions.”

Square Insurance boasts a user-friendly digital platform for easy policy issuance and renewals. One of the highlights is the digital policy locker, where user can securely store and retrieve their insurance documents from any location and at any time. This technology-driven approach extends to their corporate clients as well, aiding in untapped market exploration and offering a pathway into the Indian insurance sector.

The InsurTech startup offers an extensive product portfolio that includes Cattle, Crop, Bike, Health, Life, Car, Property, Travel, and Marine Insurance. Digital tools back these policies, allowing for a streamlined process of policy comparison, purchase, renewal, and management.

About Square Insurance:

Square Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd is an InsurTech startup committed to bridging the gap between customer needs and service provision in the insurance sector. Through technology, the company strives to make insurance transactions efficient, transparent, and simple for everyone. For more information, visit www.squareinsurance.com

