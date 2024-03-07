Interactive Session on Local Action for Climate Change in Pune City - A Symbiosis International University Initiative

SRV Media

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Symbiosis School of Economics (SSE) and the Symbiosis Centre for Urban Studies (SCUS), in collaboration with Sheffield University, hosted a two-day interactive session on "Local Action for Climate Change in Pune City" on the 5th and 6th of March 2024. The event brought together experts, stakeholders, and representatives from various sectors to deliberate on climate change initiatives and strategies. Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar - Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), and Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor (Deemed University), consistently prioritize the university's commitment to addressing climate change.

Day one of the session was dedicated to SSE students, while day two saw the participation of experts and stakeholders. Discussions were structured around three tracks: adaptation, Mitigation, and Resilience.

Professor Vanesa Castan Broto from Sheffield University provided a global perspective on climate urbanism, emphasizing the importance of citizen participation in urban governance for building city resilience. Professor Jyoti Chandiramani, Director of SSE and Head of SCUS, highlighted Pune's climate stress points and ongoing student-led research initiatives to assess citizen awareness and climate action at the ward level. Sarath Babu presented Pune's Climate Action Plan, focusing on decarbonization and individual-government collaboration.

Professor Prakash Rao from the Symbiosis Centre for Climate Change & Sustainability (SCCCS) discussed the need for adaptation and emphasized ecologically resilient cities. Dr Sanskriti Menon from the Centre for Environment Education moderated discussions on mitigation, stressing the role of individual choices and education in combating climate change. Professor Gurudas Nulkar from the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics highlighted the importance of resilience and cautioned against maladaptation to climate challenges.

The workshop facilitated intellectual discourse to find feasible solutions towards creating Pune as a resilient city amidst climate change challenges.

