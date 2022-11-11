International conference of WHRPC on 23rd December in Dubai, many celebrities will be honored

The World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC) annual convention and awards ceremony will be held in Dubai on 23 December.

This information has been given by Dr Tapan Kumar Rautaray, Chairman, WHRPC. He said that the nomination process and shortlisting of the awards have been completed under the supervision of a high-level panel.

In the list of people to be honored, special preference has been given to those working in the field of human rights and education.These national-international personalities, who have done remarkable work in various fields, will be honored with honorary doctorates.

Apart from former Team India cricketer Madan Lal, celebrities, academicians, professionals, bureaucrats, activists, intellectuals and celebrities from the Internetment industry will be part of this event.

Dr Tapan said that the theme of the international seminar to be held on this occasion has been 'Human Rights and Climate Justice'. Significantly, the international organization WHRPC includes academics and intellectual groups from around the world, which are actively working for the protection of human rights.

It unites individuals, educators, organizations and government bodies to adopt and promote human rights and to study international agreements and activities on human rights and make recommendations to the government for their effective implementation.

