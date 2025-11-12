Inteva Products expands India operations, announces second Pune plant

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12: US-based global automotive systems and components supplier Inteva Products LLC has announced the expansion of its India operations with the establishment of a second manufacturing facility in Pune. The company also plans to launch a range of next-generation products designed for the evolving Indian mobility sector.

With more than 17 years of presence in India, Inteva reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the country's automotive ecosystem, focusing on sustainable growth, local employment and innovation in mobility solutions.

According to the company, the new Pune plant represents a major capacity expansion, enabling higher production volumes and deeper integration with local supply chains. Backed by an investment of Rs 50 crore, the facility is expected to create over 400 new jobs, supporting local communities and contributing to India's automotive manufacturing landscape.

"Inteva's expansion in India reflects our confidence in the region's growth potential and our shared journey towards innovative and sustainable mobility," said Gerard Roose, President & CEO of Inteva Products.

Sanjay Kataria, Vice President and Managing Director, India and Rest of Asia, Inteva Products, added, "We are excited to deepen our partnerships with OEMs in India, invest in advanced manufacturing, and create opportunities that fuel automotive growth across the country. This expansion aligns with the Make in India initiative and underscores our commitment to delivering localized, customer-centric solutions."

The company also unveiled several new products for Indian OEMs, including Frameless Window Regulators, Power Folding and Glass Actuators, SLIM (Small Light Inteva Motor) for Window Regulators, E-Latch, Frunk Latch, and Power Tailgates. These technologies focus on enhancing vehicle safety, reducing weight, and supporting electrification.

Inteva's India Technical Centre in Bengaluru continues to serve as a global hub for product design, validation, simulation and business support. The centre employs over 320 professionals, including 180 engineers, contributing to the company's global innovation efforts.

On the sustainability front, Inteva's Pune facility features a 335-kW solar installation with more than 1,000 panels, reducing carbon emissions and supporting the company's renewable energy goals. Inteva is also advancing material circularity through research on repurposed industrial resins and active participation in ESG initiatives.

