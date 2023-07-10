InTouch Digital Institute Pvt Ltd. Wins a Prestigious Title on World SME Day 2023

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Intouch Digital Institute Pvt Ltd is thrilled to announce its recent achievement at the World MSME Day 2023, certified by Wasme, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, Nasscom, and The Economic Times. The institute has been honored with the esteemed award for being recognized as the Leading Offline Institute in Mumbai for Digital Marketing.

World MSME Day is an internationally recognized event that celebrates and acknowledges the outstanding contributions made by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in promoting economic growth and development. The certification by Wasme, the Ministry of MSME, the Government of India, and Nasscom further highlights the credibility and expertise of Intouch Digital Institute Pvt Ltd in digital marketing education.

Intouch Digital Institute Pvt Ltd takes great pride in providing high-quality training and comprehensive programs to aspiring digital marketers. With a focus on real-time projects from Australia and India, the institute offers students hands-on experience in the latest industry practices and trends. This unique approach sets them apart from other institutions and ensures that students receive practical exposure to the dynamic world of digital marketing.

One of the institute's key strengths lies in its impressive job placement record, guaranteeing 100% job placement for its successful graduates. By forging strong industry connections and understanding the evolving job market requirements, Intouch Digital Institute Pvt Ltd equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers.

Furthermore, Intouch Digital Institute Pvt Ltd is dedicated to positively impacting society. As part of its social responsibility initiatives, the institute provides free training to girls from NGOs, empowering them with digital marketing skills. Additionally, these girls are offered 100% job placement assistance, enabling them to build successful careers and contribute to the workforce.

"We are extremely honored to receive the Leading Offline Institute in Mumbai for Digital Marketing award at the prestigious World MSME Day 2023," said Suraj Gupta, Director at Intouch Digital Institute Pvt Ltd. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional digital marketing education and empowering our students with the skills they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape."

Intouch Digital Institute Pvt Ltd expresses gratitude to World MSME Day, Wasme, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, Nasscom, and the esteemed judging panel for this recognition. The institute remains steadfast in its mission to continuously enhance its training programs and contribute to the growth and success of the digital marketing industry.

