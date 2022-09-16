IOM-UN Migration signs MOU with CII

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) inked an MoU on September 7, 2022, to work together on strengthening the safe migration of Indian citizens.

The signing of the MOU was represented by IOM's Head of Office, Sanjay Awasthi and CII's Executive Director, Sougata Roy Choudhary. The main objective of this partnership is to create an opportunity for these two internationally reputed entities to collaborate on a range of initiatives related to the safe, orderly, and regular migration of Indian skilled professionals and youth internationally. Also present at the ceremony were, Ambassador Rahul Chhabra (Retd.) (Former Secretary, ER, MEA) and Bhavana Chopra Srikrishna, CII's Skills Head.

Speaking on the joint endeavor, Sanjay Awasthi, Head of Office, IOM India, said, "Our focus has been to ensure that the dynamism of India's new migrant workforce can meet the demands of the changing labor markets."

"Sharing her views, Bhavana Chopra Srikrishna, Skills Head, CII, said, "the collaboration is in line with CIIs' imperative to address challenges of the 21st century, especially for the youth who must find suitable, sustainable and well-paying jobs, for a dignified life."

IOM is collaborating and working closely with various industry stakeholders to help create an enabling ecosystem for Indian migrants abroad.

IOM is part of the United Nations System as the leading inter-governmental organization promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all, since 1951, with 174 member states and a presence in over 100 countries. IOM-UN Migration has had a longstanding partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India on a range of initiatives focussed on safe, orderly, and regular migration of Indian skilled professionals globally.

Established more than 125 years ago, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led, and industry-managed organization, with around 9000 members from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 286 national and regional sectoral industry bodies. CII has also been proactive in providing skills training around the country and connecting the trainees with the industries across the country through the initiatives like the 'Recruit-Train-Deploy', 'Model Career Centres' and 'Multi Skill Institutes'.

IOM with its more than 70 years of experience and insights, presence in more than 100 countries, its exclusive UN mandate to work on all aspects of migration will offer a range of opportunities to CII to further its commitment to migration of skilled professionals around the world. On the other hand, CII will bring on board its ongoing initiatives around skills training and equipping professionals for prospective employment opportunities within the country and internationally.

