Ion Exchange’s Indraneel Dutt charts growth with digital transformation and innovation

New Delhi, Nov 19 Indraneel Dutt, serving as Managing Director and CEO at water management company Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, has charted new growth strategies, leading with digital transformation, innovation and expansion of the company.

Dutt, who initially joined as Managing Director, has recently completed two years in his current role. He has been a strong advocate of digital transformation and partnerships. He succeeded Rajesh Sharma, the company’s Chairman & Managing Director, who continues to guide Ion Exchange as its Executive Chairman.

Dutt has further strengthened Ion Exchange’s six-decade legacy with a leadership style defined by vision, operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to people.

“The solutions of the future will come from technology, innovation, and partnerships across governments, industries, and communities -- and Ion Exchange is well positioned to lead this transformation,” Dutt said.

Bringing a global perspective through his diverse experience in the energy and resources industries, Dutt has been instrumental in expanding Ion Exchange’s international footprint.

Exports have grown steadily as the company delivers advanced products and solutions to multiple geographies, reinforcing India’s position as a hub for sustainable water and environment technologies.

“Our vision is to make Ion Exchange a global benchmark for Total Water and Environment Management,” Dutt noted.

To meet rising global demand, the company is also setting up a new resin manufacturing plant at Roha, Maharashtra, dedicated to manufacturing solvent-free products and ensuring minimal use of hazardous chemicals.

According to him, Ion Exchange’s INDION Resins, Hydramem Membranes, and Water Treatment Chemicals form the core of the company’s technological edge.

Together, they have strengthened Ion Exchange’s position as a leader in water, wastewater, solid waste, and waste-to-energy solutions -- a portfolio few companies globally can match.

“We are taking homegrown, premium, high-performance ‘Made in India’ products to the world,” Dutt said.

“Growth must always align with responsibility -- sustainability remains a guiding principle in every solution Ion Exchange develops, optimizing water, energy, and waste efficiency,” he added.

Under Dutt’s leadership, Ion Exchange has accelerated its digital transformation journey.

“Digital doesn’t just enhance efficiency; it enhances value for our partners by ensuring reliability, performance optimisation, and cost savings over the lifecycle. We want to be a forward-looking partner to companies across the world when it comes to water management,” he emphasised.

Equally focused on people and organisational growth, Dutt has also championed HR transformation to build a more agile, transparent, and connected workplace.

“Our people are our biggest strength,” he affirmed. “Their passion and commitment drive Ion Exchange forward.”

Beyond business, Ion Exchange supports social impact through its CSR arm, Ion Foundation. Initiatives like AquaNaari have enabled women to restart or build careers in the water sector, reflecting the company’s commitment to inclusion and holistic progress.

With a turnover of Rs 2,540 crore in FY 2024-25 and a 5.09 per cent increase in net profit after tax, Ion Exchange continues to demonstrate robust growth and industry leadership.

