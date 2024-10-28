iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 12: Which One Should You Buy This Diwali 2024?

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Owning an iPhone is an aspiration and a status symbol in the country, given its standing as the gold standard of smartphones. Shoppers are always on the lookout for offers and discounts on iPhones. This Diwali, they can realise their dream of owning an iPhone, thanks to the lucrative discounts and offers available while shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. From October 15th to November 5th, models like the iPhone 16 come with striking offers like zero down payment (for 24-month EMI tenures) and EMIs starting from just Rs. 3,329.

Two of the best models from the iPhone line-up are the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 12. As such, the iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 12 comparison has perplexed quite a few prospective buyers. While both models flaunt similar displays (6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screens), the latest model replaces the ring/silent switch with the action button, enhancing convenience. Moreover, the iPhone 16 runs on the A18 chipthe most powerful processor in an iPhone to date. Users also get the latest features with the iPhone 16, such as camera control, Apple Intelligence, and a dual-camera setup with a 48MP Fusion lens.

While the major upgrades put the latest model ahead in the iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 12 debate, the latter is still one of the most popular phones on the market. The iPhone 12's A14 Bionic chip also has a 6-core CPU, with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, rendering every complex task simple and hassle-free. You can also record 4K videos with the iPhone 12 at 60 fps, making it a content creator's delight. Offering up to 17 hours of video playback, it keeps you productive throughout the day.

The iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 12 comparison may divide opinions, but either of these models will be a significant upgrade. This Diwali, you can own an iPhone without breaking the bank by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. For instance, you can avail of the zero down payment offer by choosing a 24-month EMI tenure while purchasing the iPhone 16. You can also benefit from huge discounts and Easy EMIs starting from just Rs. 3,329.

Why should you shop for an iPhone on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

Shopping on the EMI Network extends several benefits.

* Easy EMIs: You can split the cost of the product into bite-sized, nominal instalments, making payments simple and convenient.

* Zero down payment offers: Select models come with a zero down payment offer, removing the need to make upfront payments.

* Long tenures: You can select tenures between 1 and 60 months, ensuring the purchase does not impact your monthly budget.

* Wide array of products: You can shop for a wide range of products on the EMI Network, from smartphones to fitness equipment!

