iQuanti Wins Great Place to Work Certification

iQuanti, a data-led digital marketing company, has earned Certification by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workforce culture, in India and the US offices. iQuanti earned this recognition through a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work. In a survey conducted by the Great Place to Work, 84 per cent of iQuanti India employees said it was a great place to work.

"Great culture is driven by great employees. iQuanti is a warm, fun, fulfilling place to work at because iQuantians are warm, open-minded people with a passion for what they do. This award is a recognition of the great culture that iQuantians have built," said Viswanatha Sastry Rachakonda, CEO, iQuanti.

98 per cent of the employees also said that iQuanti is a physically safe place to work. Additionally, more than 87 per cent said that they were given a lot of responsibility, provided training and development, and treated fairly regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, etc.

Founded in 2008, iQuanti helps firms drive stronger performance in digital marketing through deep data analytics. Its services include strategic consulting, digital analytics, and managing digital acquisition programs like SEO, paid search, and social. iQuanti combines cutting-edge data expertise with deep vertical experience in industries such as financial services to drive superior results.

"This recognition validates our values-led approach to everything we do at iQuanti. We empower our people with autonomy and flexibility in doing their work, backed with a strong focus on continuous learning," said Anupam Pareek, iQuanti's global head of human resources.

