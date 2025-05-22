Ishukart Invests Rs10 Lakh in IshuCompany for 2% Equity

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Ishukart, a growing player in the Indian e-commerce space, has announced a strategic investment of Rs10 lakh in its newly launched subsidiary, IshuCompany, in exchange for a 2% equity stake.

IshuCompany, operating under the tagline "Service at your doorstep", aims to revolutionize home-based professional services by providing skilled, reliable technicians to customers directly at internet request.

"This investment reflects our belief in IshuCompany's potential to disrupt the doorstep services market in India. With the right execution and support, we envision scaling this company to a Rs100 crore valuation in the near future."

IshuCompany's initial funding will be directed toward technology development, workforce training, and market expansion in key urban and semi-urban areas. The brand has already garnered attention with its professional identity.

About Ishukart:

A rising e-commerce and logistics platform dedicated to providing efficient delivery and customer-focused solutions. The brand has already garnered attention with its professional identity, as represented by its new logo and clear service proposition.

About IshuCompany:

A newly launched doorstep service provider, offering skilled technician visits and home repair services with a focus on professionalism and customer satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Nikhil Kalamkar

Nikhil@Ishukart.com

