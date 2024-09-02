IYDF and Dictoxmarketing Agency Join Hands to Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children

PNN

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: On the warm and compassionate afternoon of August 30, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in partnership with Dictoxmarketing Agency, organized a special charity event in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar area of Maharashtra. The event aimed to bring care and hope to the underprivileged children of Yogeshwari Balakshrm.

The event was led by Suresh More, who, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, including Dipak Nemade, Lalit Pable, Ajesh Sagare, Anirudh Pawar, Gaurao Patil, Rushikesh Deshmukh, Aniket Singh, Mahesh Shinde, Suraj More, and Prajwal Gaikwad, worked tirelessly to reach out to the community and bring warmth and care to the children who needed it the most.

At Yogeshwari Balakshrm, the event unfolded as planned. The volunteers first introduced the 50 children to IYDF's mission and vision, sharing the foundation's commitment to providing opportunities and resources for the growth of underprivileged children. Following this, they distributed educational supplies such as writing boards, pencil cases, and compass boxes, along with footballs, boxes of Sonpapdi, rice, wheat, and chocolates.

The event was more than just the distribution of supplies; it was about meaningful interaction and emotional connection with the children. In a warm and joyful atmosphere, the children beamed with smiles as they played football, participated in games, and enjoyed a rare moment of happiness with the volunteers. The day ended on a high note with a small celebration, bringing a sense of fulfilment to everyone involved.

Kavita Wagh, the head of the beneficiary unit, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Dictoxmarketing Agency, stating that the event not only provided essential support but also made the children feel the love and warmth of the community.

For the volunteers, this was an experience of deep significance. Suresh More shared his thoughts after the event, "Organizing this event for the children was a profoundly fulfilling and responsible experience. Seeing the smiles on their faces made me realize the importance of kindness and care. This experience motivates us to continue playing a positive role in the community, bringing hope to more children in need."

This event was not just about material support; it was a journey of the heart. The collaboration between IYDF and Dictoxmarketing Agency has ignited a light of hope in the hearts of underprivileged children, paving the way for a future filled with love and opportunity.

