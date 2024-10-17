IYDF and Feed Hub Bring Joy and Support to Children in Assam

VMPL

Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], October 17: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Feed Hub, organized a lively charity event at Mornoi Adarsha LP School in Lakhimpur, Assam. Led by Akshay Bishwamitra, the event aimed to provide 42 children with sports equipment and learning materials, allowing them to experience the warmth of community support through interactive activities. The volunteers and children participated in various sports, filling the day with endless fun.

Background and Purpose

In many rural areas, children face a lack of essential sports equipment and school supplies due to limited resources. This event, co-hosted by IYDF and Feed Hub, sought to address these needs by offering the necessary tools for learning and growth. It also aimed to boost the children's confidence and encourage team spirit through fun and engaging activities. Akshay Bishwamitra commented, "Helping those in need is a noble mission, and seeing the joy on the children's faces brought immense satisfaction to everyone involved."

Donations and Activities

IYDF and Feed Hub prepared a wide array of sports gear and school supplies for the children, including:

* Sports equipment: A carrom board, three cricket bats, three cricket balls, four badminton rackets, a set of shuttlecocks, four ludo boards, two chess sets, and two footballs.

* Stationery items: 44 notebooks, drawing books, rulers, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and packs of colored pencils.

These items not only met the children's needs for learning and play but also enriched their daily lives with exciting new experiences. Runimai Das, head of Mornoi Adarsha LP School, expressed her gratitude, saying, "These donations will significantly benefit the children's education and development. We are deeply thankful for the support and kindness shown by the community."

The Event: Engaging Activities and Volunteer Support

On the day of the event, the volunteers and children took part in football, cricket, and badminton matches, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with laughter and cheers. The five volunteersDipesh Kumar Das, Rupam Jyoti Sarma, Bhupen Dowarah, Anurag Dutta, and Sumita Peguactively joined the children in these activities. After the event, the volunteers reflected on the joy and fulfillment they felt from helping others.

Akshay Bishwamitra shared, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces was the greatest reward for all of us. This event truly highlighted the power of kindness, which is something that cannot be put into words."

Future Plans and Social Commitment

IYDF remains committed to supporting children in underprivileged areas. By collaborating with organizations like Feed Hub, the foundation not only provides material assistance but also plants the seeds of hope in the hearts of young people. Looking ahead, IYDF intends to expand its outreach, partnering with more companies and organizations to support and uplift children, helping them gain positive experiences in life.

The event concluded with the sound of children's laughter echoing throughout the school grounds, marking a successful day of sharing and caring. The collaboration between IYDF and Feed Hub did more than just bring joy to the children; it set a powerful example of compassion for the entire community. As Akshay Bishwamitra noted, "It is an honor for us to brighten the lives of these children. We hope that through initiatives like this, we can help more children feel the warmth and support of society."

