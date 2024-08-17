IYDF and Haybren Adventures Bicyclestore Ignite Hope for Orphanage Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 17: In collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), a heartwarming charity event organized by Jose George was successfully held at Divya Prabha Orphanage. The event, supported by Haybren Adventures Bicyclestore, saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers Elia Jose, Kartik Subramaniam, and Hayden Jose.

The event took place at Divya Prabha Orphanage, located at Baithi Chawl, Shree Vinayak Coop. Housing Society Ltd., Near Police Station, Pokhran Road No. 1, Vartak Nagar, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra 400606. The head of the orphanage, Sr. Anita Francis Borge, expressed her gratitude, noting that the visit from IYDF and Haybren Adventures Bicyclestore brought immense joy to the 17 girls in their care.

During the event, the children received essential items such as drawing books, geometry toolkits, water bottles, lunch boxes, bedsheets, towels, and crayons. Additionally, they were treated to juices and snacks, further brightening their day. The volunteers took time to interact with the children, learning about the challenges they face to ensure continued support in the future.

Reflecting on the event, Jose George shared that seeing the children's genuine smiles and excited reactions was deeply gratifying. He noted that the event not only provided tangible support to the children but also left the organizers with a profound sense of fulfillment. Jose George and his team committed to continuing such initiatives, spreading love and hope wherever possible. They recognized that even small acts of kindness can have a significant impact and look forward to more opportunities to support children in need in the future.

