IYDF and MANAS Enterprise Host Charity Event to Support Children's Growth in Bahira Chenmari

VMPL

Bahira [India], October 17: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with MANAS Enterprise, organized a heartfelt charity event at Ramdhenu Club in Bahira Chenmari, providing local children with a range of sports and educational supplies. The initiative aimed to support the healthy development of children by encouraging their interest in both learning and physical activity.

A Strong Team Behind the Event: Supporting Community Growth

Led by Binan Deep Ray, the event received valuable support from five dedicated volunteers, including Bhaskar Ray, Jyoti Prakash Deka, Lankeswar Barman, Ritumoni Pathak, and Dipanjali Sarkar. Throughout the day, the volunteers engaged with the children, showcasing a commitment to the well-being of the younger generation. Pabitra Kumar Barman, the head of Ramdhenu Club, expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating, "These supplies are truly valuable for the children, enriching their extracurricular life and encouraging their involvement in sports and learning."

Providing Essential Supplies to Foster Children's Development

The event saw the distribution of various items to 20 children, including:

* Sports equipment: billiards set, cricket bats and balls, badminton sets with nets, footballs, chessboards, and Ludo game sets.

* Learning materials: backpacks, notebooks, and pens for each child.

These donations not only met the children's needs for education and physical activities but also offered diverse options for their leisure time. "Through this initiative, we aim to support their academic progress while promoting teamwork and a healthy lifestyle through sports," shared one of the volunteers.

Fun-Filled Activities: Joy Through Sports

A highlight of the event was a cricket match organized by the volunteers, where the children enthusiastically participated, displaying teamwork and a strong competitive spirit. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and joy as the children experienced the fun and fulfillment that sports bring. "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces is the best reward for our efforts. This event demonstrated the power of community support and motivates us to continue helping those in need," said one volunteer.

Reflections on Giving Back to the Community

Binan Deep Ray shared his thoughts on the day: "It was a privilege for my team and me to participate in this event through IYDF. We feel fortunate to contribute to the children's happiness, and witnessing their excitement reinforces our commitment to future charitable work." The volunteer team echoed this sentiment, expressing pride in sharing their care and support with the children. "Activities like this highlight the importance of giving back. Even small acts of kindness can be a valuable source of support for these kids. We hope to continue participating in such events and positively impact more young lives."

Looking Ahead: Spreading Kindness and Continuing to Support Children's Growth

This event brought not only supplies and care to the children but also a sense of positive energy to the community. Pabitra Kumar Barman emphasized his appreciation for IYDF and MANAS Enterprise's support, noting, "Events like these provide children with more opportunities to engage with society and participate in group activities, which is crucial for their physical and mental development."

MANAS Enterprise and IYDF plan to carry out more similar charitable activities across India, collaborating with local organizations and communities to extend support to more children in need. Binan Deep Ray and the volunteer team reaffirmed their commitment to corporate social responsibility, aiming to ensure that children feel cared for by society and grow into healthy, confident individuals.

Through this event, IYDF and MANAS Enterprise demonstrated their dedication to charitable work. They believe that even small acts of generosity can have a profound impact on children's lives and look forward to partnering with IYDF on more meaningful projects to bring warmth and care to society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor